रात काे आठ से सुबह छह बजे तक कर्फ्यू:सात बजे दुकानें-दफ्तर, काम बंद, अनुमति के बिना 5 से अधिक व्यक्तियाें के एकत्रित हाेने पर पाबंदी

बीकानेर21 मिनट पहले
कलेक्टर नमित मेहता
  • 100 से ज्यादा कर्मचारी है ताे 75 ही कार्यस्थल पर आएंगे, 25 वर्क फ्राॅम हाेम करेंगे
  • कलेक्टर-एसपी सहित पूरे प्रशासन की मीटिंग, जिम्मेवारियां साैंपी

काेविड के प्रकाेप के चलते बीकानेर शहर में एक बार फिर रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू घाेषित कर दिया गया है। रात काे आठ से सुबह छह बजे तक चलने वाले कर्फ्यू की पालना के लिए पुलिस-प्रशासन ने रविवार काे दिनभर मीटिंगें-इंतजाम कर आदेश-निर्देश जारी किए। इन आदेशाें के मुताबिक शाम काे सात बजे शहर की सभी दुकानें, प्रतिष्ठान बंद करने हाेंगे।

आठ बजे बाद अत्यधिक जरूरत वाले लाेग ही घराें से बाहर निकल सकेंगे। दवाई की दुकानें, शादियाें में शरीक हाेने वाले मेहमानाें, रात्रिकालीन शिफ्ट की फैक्ट्रियाें, अनुमत श्रेणी के प्रतिष्ठानाें में काम करने वाले व्यक्तियाें काे इसमें छूट हाेगी। शहर में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू और धारा 144 में निषेधाज्ञा लागू हाेने के कारण शहर सहित जिले में कहीं भी बगैर अनुमति पांच से अधिक व्यक्ति एकत्रित नहीं हाे सकेंगे।

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट नमित मेहता, एसपी प्रहलादसिंह कृष्णिया, एडीएम प्रशासन ए.एच.गाैरी, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक पवन मीना आदि की माैजूदगी में शहर के सभी थानाधिकारियाें की मीटिंग बुलाकर कर्फ्यू काे सख्ती से लागू करने की हिदायत दी गई। आम लाेगाे काे समझाने, मास्क नहीं पहनने वालाें पर जुर्माना लगाने, बगैर अनुमति कहीं भी पांच से ज्यादा लाेगाें के एकत्रित हाेने की स्थिति में समझाने और नहीं मानने पर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया।

जुर्माने का मकसद वसूली नहीं, लाेगाें का जीवन बचाना : कलेक्टर मेहता
जिला मजिस्ट्रेट एवं कलेक्टर नमित मेहता का कहना है, सरकार ने कर्फ्यू, धारा-144, बगैर मास्क वालाें पर 500 रुपए जुर्माने के प्रावधान किया है। इन सभी काे सख्ती से लागू किया जाएगा। लाेग यह समझे कि इसका मकसद वसूली करना नहीं वरन जीवन बचाना है।

इसलिए जरूरी यह है कि हर व्यक्ति खुद काेविड एडवाइजरी का पालन करें। मास्क, दूरी मेंटेन रखें। भीड़ में शामिल न हाे। कर्फ्यू अवधि में अनावश्यक बाहर न निकले। किसी भी आपातकालीन, जरूरी एवं अनुमत श्रेणी के कामकाज के लिए बाहर निकलने पर न ताे पाबंदी है न पास की जरूरत।
जाब्ते की कमी नहीं, पहले समझाएंगे, नहीं मानें ताे सख्ती हाेगी : एसपी कृष्णिया
पंचायत चुनाव, जिलेभर में धारा 144 की पालना, राेजमर्रा की कानून व्यवस्था और इन सबके बीच शहर में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू। एसपी प्रहलादसिंह कृष्णिया का दावा है कि इन सबके बावजूद जाब्ते की कहीं काेई कमी नहीं रहेगी। शहर में कर्फ्यू का पालन करवाने केलिए सभी थानाधिकारियाें-अधिकारियाें काे निर्देश दे दिया है।

जाब्ता तय कर दिया है। पहले समझाएंगे। इसके बावजूद जाे नहीं मानेंगे उनके खिलाफ जुर्माना या सख्ती की कार्रवाई हाेगी। लाेग यह समझे की सभी बंदाेबस्त काेविड के प्रकाेप से जान बचाने के लिए हाे रहे हैं। वे पूरी तरह एडवाइजरी का पालन करें।

इधर राहत की खबर, 104 नए रोगी, अगले तीन दिन महत्वपूर्ण
जिले में काेविड के सर्वाधिक प्रकाेप से जूझते बीकानेर शहर में हालांकि रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू लगाया गया है लेकिन राहत की खबर यह है कि शहर में लगातार राेगी कम हाेते जा रहे हैं। रविवार सुबह बीते 24 घंटाें में भी 104 नए पाॅजिटिव राेगी रिपाेर्ट हुए। हर दिन 600 तक पहुंचते आंकड़े के बीच यह संख्या अपेक्षाकृत काफी कम है।

जानकाराें का कहना है, अगले तीन दिन तक रफ्तार यूं ही रही ताे यह मानना हाेगा कि दीपावली पर बाजाराें में उमड़ी भीड़ का नकारात्मक प्रभाव नहीं रहा। इसके साथ शादियाें, चुनाव और सर्दी के साथ ही देश-प्रदेश के दूसरे हिस्साें में गहराते प्रकाेप काे देखते हुए अब अत्यधिक सतर्क रहना हाेगा।

इन पर प्रतिबंध नहीं

नाइट शिफ्ट में चलने वाली फैक्ट्रियां, दवाई की दुकानें, आईटी कंपनियां, अनिवार्य और आपातकालीन सेवाएं मसलन एंबुलेंस, रेलवे स्टेशन, एयरपाेर्ट, बस स्टैंड से आने-जाने वाले यात्री-वाहन, ट्रक या मालवाहक वाहन जाे निर्माण या अन्य सामग्री लेकर परिवहन कर रहे हाें, खाली कर लाैट रहे हाें आदि। कुल मिलाकर अत्यधिक जरूरत वाली आवाजाही हाे सकेगी।

सैंपल बढ़ाएंगे, गांवाें में भी स्क्रीनिंग हाेगी : डा.मीणा
सीएमएचओ डा.बी.एल.मीणा का कहना है, हालांकि प्रभावित इलाकाें और जरूरत वालाें के सैंपल अब भी हाे रहे हैं इसके बावजूद जहां अत्यधिक आवश्यकता हाेगी वहां सैंपल की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी। जिला कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर गांवाें सहित हर जगह स्क्रीनिंग नियमित रहेगी। संक्रमिताें के ऑक्सीजन लेवल की माॅनीटरिंग भी शुरू कर रहे हैं।

मेरे परिवार में शादी है। क्या हाेगा?

  • पहले अनुमति लेनी हाेगी। 100 से ज्यादा लाेग शामिल नहीं हाेंगे। प्रशासन नजर रखेगा, थानावार पुलिस-प्रशासन की टीमें बनाई, उल्लंघन करने वालाें पर कार्रवाई हाेगी। विवाह स्थल पर काेविड एडवाइजरी की पालना करनी हाेगी।
  • विवाह स्थल के संचालक काे गाइड लाइन की पालना करवानी हाेगी। प्रशासन भी वीडियाेग्राफी करवाएगा।

उल्लंघन हुआ ताे क्या हाेगा..
वीडियाे या फाेटाे, गवाहाें-प्रमाणाें के आधार पर कार्रवाई हाेगी। इसमें शास्ति भी शामिल

