बीकानेर ईसीबी के लिए अच्छी खबर:दीपावली से पहले इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के कार्मिकों को मिलेगा बकाया वेतन, छह महीने से कर्मचारी वेतन को तरस रहे हैं

15 मिनट पहले
  • दिसम्बर तक के वेतन की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था होगी

बीकानेर। बीकानेर इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के कर्मचारियों के आंदोलन के बाद सरकार को इस मुद्दे पर विचार करना पड़ा है। क्रमिक अनशन के पहले ही दिन बीकानेर से विधायक और राज्य के ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ. बी.डी. कल्ला ने वित्त विभाग के प्रमुख शासन सचिव अखिल अरोरा से बात कर वेतन दिलाने के निर्देश दिए। अरोरा ने वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के तहत शीघ्र वेतन का आश्वासन दिया है। डॉ. कल्ला ने माना कि बीकानेर इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के कार्मिकों को पिछले करीब 6 माह से वेतन नहीं मिल रहा है इस कारण से कॉलेज के संविदा कर्मियों, टीचिंग एवं नॉन टीचिंग स्टाफ को समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। प्रमुख शासन सचिव (वित्त) अरोरा ने डॉ. कल्ला को बताया कि इस प्रकरण में मुख्यमंत्री से उनकी चर्चा के बाद स्थाई समाधान के लिए कमेटी बनाई गई थी, यह कमेटी आगामी दिनों में निर्णय लेगी। तब तक इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के कार्मिकों के दिसंबर 2020 तक के वेतन के संबंध में वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की जा रही है। आगामी चार-पांच दिनों में बकाया वेतन के भुगतान के संबंध में क्रियान्विति हो जाएगी।

