कोरोना का कहर:सात दिन दोहरे शतक के बाद बीकानेर में आज 121 संक्रमित मिले, क्वारैंटाइन सेंटर पर कम हुई रोगियों की संख्या

बीकानेर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीकानेर में कोरोना से सुरक्षा के लिए जन जागरण किया जा रहा है।
  • होम आइसोलेशन’ के प्रति रुझान बढऩे से क्वारैंटाइन सेंटर पर अब बहुत कम लोग पहुंच रहे

बीकानेर में कोरोना पॉजीटिव का आंकड़ा लगातार सात दिन तक दोहरा शतक लगाता रहा, लेकिन मंगलवार को यह घटकर 121 तक सीमित रहा। हालांकि कोरोना पॉजीटिव रोगियों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी से बीकानेर का कोविड अस्पताल अब हांफने लगा है। अस्पताल में क्षमता से अधिक रोगी पहुंच गए हैं, वहीं ‘होम आइसोलेशन’ के प्रति रुझान बढऩे से क्वारैंटाइन सेंटर पर अब बहुत कम लोग पहुंच रहे हैं। बीकानेर में इस समय करीब डेढ़ हजार एक्टिव केस है। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. बी.एल. मीणा ने बताया कि बीकानेर में सोमवार को हुई जांच के बाद 121 रोगी अब तक पॉजीटिव आये हैं। इनमें अधिकांश को होम क्वारैंटाइन रखा गया है।

कोविड अस्पताल में क्षमता से अधिक रोगी
बीकानेर के जिस सुपर स्पेशलिटीज सेंटर को कोविड अस्पताल बनाया गया है, वहां मंगलवार को भी क्षमता से अधिक रोगी रहे। यहां 150 की क्षमता है लेकिन मंगलवार को करीब ढ़ाई सौ रोगी भर्ती रहे। जिले में सोमवार को 232 रोगियों को कोरोना मुक्त घोषित किया गया लेकिन कोविड अस्पताल से बहुत कम लोगों को छुट्टी दी गई।

क्वारैंटाइन सेंटर पर घट गए रोगी
बीकानेर में बने आधा दर्जन क्वारैंटाइन सेंटर पर अब रोगियों की संख्या काफी कम रह गई है। डागा गेस्ट हाउस के अलावा कहीं भी ज्यादा रोगी नहीं है। जाट धर्मशाला व किसान घर में तो अब दहाई का आंकड़ा भी पार नहीं हो रहा। इसका एक कारण यह भी है कि कोरोना रोगी अब घर पर ही रह रहे हैं।

जगह-जगह हो रहा है जनजागरण
बीकानेर में कोरोना से सुरक्षा के लिए जन जागरण किया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को पब्लिक पार्क में भारत स्काउट व गाइड की ओर से जागरुकता के लिए चित्र प्रदर्शनी लगाई गई। सडक़ पर ही बड़ा सारा संदेश चित्र के माध्यम से उकेरा गया। इस दौरान जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता भी पहुंचे।

