किसान आंदोलन का असर:बीकानेर मंडल ने 8 त्योहार स्पेशल रेलों में 6 रद्द, 2 का मार्ग बदला

36 मिनट पहले
  • यात्रियों को भारी परेशानी, रेल के लिए भारी आर्थिक नुकसान कर रहा आंदोलन

बीकानेर। किसान आंदोलन के कारण 6 त्यौहार स्पेशल रेलसेवाओं को रद्द किया गया, वहीं कुछ रेल का मार्ग बदला गया है। इसमें डिब्रुगढ-लालगढ-डिब्रुगढ रेलसेवा का मार्ग परिवर्तन हुआ है। किसान आंदोलन के कारण पंजाब सहित कई क्षेत्रों में पटरियां बाधित है।

उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे पर संचालित जिन रेलसेवाओं में परिवर्तन किया जा रहा है उनमें गाड़ी संख्या 04888 बाडमेर-ऋषिकेश प्रतिदिन 09.11.20 को, गाड़ी संख्या 04887 ऋषिकेश-बाडमेर प्रतिदिन 10.11.20 को, गाड़ी संख्या 02471 श्रीगंगानगर-दिल्ली प्रतिदिन 10.11.20 को, गाड़ी संख्या 02472 दिल्ली-श्रीगंगानगर प्रतिदिन 10.11.20 को, गाड़ी संख्या 04519 दिल्ली-बठिण्डा प्रतिदिन 10.11.20 को तथा गाड़ी संख्या 04520 बठिण्डा-दिल्ली प्रतिदिन 10.11.20 को नहीं जाएगी। इस दिन ये गाड़ियां रद्द रहेगी।

इसके अलावा कुछ गाड़ियों का मार्ग परिवर्तित किया गया है। इनमें गाडी संख्या 05909, डिब्रुगढ-लालगढ रेलसेवा जो 7 नवम्बर डिब्रुगढ से प्रस्थान कर चुकी है वह रेलसेवा परिवर्तित मार्ग वाया रोहतक-भिवानी -हिसार-सादुलपुर-हनुमानगढ होकर संचालित हो रही है। इसी तरह सोमवार को गाडी संख्या 05910, लालगढ-डिब्रुगढ रेलसेवा को लालगढ से रवाना हो रही है, वह रेलसेवा परिवर्तित मार्ग वाया हनुमानगढ-सादुलपुर- हिसार-भिवानी-रोहतक होकर संचालित होगी।

