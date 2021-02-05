पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:बीकानेर से गुजरने वाले सभी नेशनल हाइवे पर चक्का जाम करने की तैयारी, पुलिस भी रहेगी सख्त

बीकानेर16 मिनट पहले
शुक्रवार को बीकानेर में आरएलपी की ट्रेक्टर रैली। - Dainik Bhaskar
शुक्रवार को बीकानेर में आरएलपी की ट्रेक्टर रैली।
  • आरएलपी ने निकाली ट्रेक्टर रैली

किसान बिलों के विरोध में चल रहे आंदोलन के तहत शनिवार को बीकानेर से गुजरने वाले तीनों राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों के साथ ही अन्य महत्वपूर्ण सड़कों को जाम किया जायेगा। एक तरफ जहां किसान रास्ता जाम करने की तैयारी कर रहा है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ पुलिस ने अतिरिक्त जाब्ता लगाकर राजमार्ग चालू रखने की कोशिश में जुटा है।

किसान संयुक्त माेर्चा के पदाधिकारी रामगोपाल बिश्नोई ने बताया कि बीकानेर शहर से गुजरने वाले तीनों राजमार्गों को जाम किया जायेगा। जैसलमेर हाइवे पर नाल टोल नाके पर सुबह ग्यारह बजे बाद ट्रकों के साथ अन्य वाहनों की आवाजाही नहीं होने दी जायेगी। इसके अलावा जोधपुर व जयपुर की ओर जाने वाले राजमार्गों को भी बंद किया जायेगा। श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के पास बने टोल नाके को भी जाम किया जायेगा। इसके अलावा छत्तरगढ़, नोखा, श्रीकोलायत सहित अन्य कस्बों में भी किसान रास्ता जाम करेंगे। उधर, किसान नेता रामप्रताप सियाग ने बताया कि लूणकरनसर में हरियासर टोल नाके को सुबह से ही जाम किया जायेगा। तीन बजे तक भारी वाहनों को नहीं निकलने देंगे।

उधर, पुलिस प्रशासन ने भी चक्का जाम के लिए विशेष तैयारी की है। राजमार्गों पर अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है। वहीं टोल नाकों की सुरक्षा के लिए भी संबंधित थानों के थानेदार जिम्मेदार रहेंगे। बीकानेर के नाल, नोखा, छत्तरगढ़, लूणकरनसर, श्रीडूंगरगढ़ थानों को दिशा निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

आरएलपी ने निकाली ट्रेक्टर रैली

बीकानेर में राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी की ओर से शुक्रवार को ट्रेक्टर रैली निकाली गई। यह रैली जयपुर बाइपास से शुरू हुई और चूंगी चौकी चौराहे तक गई। रैली का नेतृत्व आरएलपी के जिलाध्यक्ष विजयपाल बेनीवाल और पार्टी नेता डॉ. विवेक माचरा ने किया। इन लोगों ने कलक्टरी पर पहुंचकर किसान मार्चें के आंदोलन का समर्थन भी किया।

