कोरोना से मुक्ति !:पिछले 24 घंटे में बीकानेर से 7, श्रीगंगानगर से 2 और चूरू से एक कोरोना के नए मरीज की पुष्टि

बीकानेर9 मिनट पहले
बीकानेर के पीबीएम अस्पताल का सुपर स्पेशलिटी सेंटर अब लगभग खाली हो गया है। सिर्फ आईसीयू में गंभीर रोगी भर्ती है।

बीकानेर में कोरोना लगभग समाप्ति के कगार पर आ गया है। शुक्रवार को जिन लोगों ने अपनी जांच करवाई थी, उनमें से महज 7 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई है। लंबे अर्से बाद बीकानेर में 10 से कम रोगी सामने आए हैं, हालांकि 10 संदिग्धों को दोबारा सैंपल देने की सलाह दी गई है। ऐसे में मामूली बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है।

बीकानेर में चिकित्सा विभाग ने जो सूची जारी की है, उनमें 693 लोगों की जांच रिपोर्ट है। इसके मुताबिक बीकानेर से 7 कोरोना पॉजीटिव मिले हैं। इसके अलावा रतनगढ़ (चूरू) से दो और घड़साना (श्रीगंगानगर) से एक पॉजिटिव मरीज की पुष्टि हुई है। बीकानेर के छत्तरगढ़ व श्रीकोलायत में की गई जांच के सभी परिणाम निगेटिव आये हैं।

वहीं बीकानेर के पीबीएम अस्पताल के आउटडोर में की गई जांच में पुराने पीजी हॉस्टल, वृंदावन एनक्लेव, वल्लभनगर, जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी से भी पॉजीटिव रोगी मिले हैं। श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में कोई भी पॉजीटिव केस गुरुवार सुबह तक नहीं मिले हैं। इसके अलावा नौरंगदेसर, गुंसाईसर, जैमलसर, पूगल, मिलट्री अस्पताल, कोलासर, पलाना में भी कोई पॉजीटिव रोगी नहीं है।

बीकानेर में कोरोना रोगियों की संख्या कम होने के बाद अब जिला अस्पतालों ने भी राहत की सांस ली है। खासकर सेटेलाइट अस्पताल में कोरोना रोगियों का दबाव लगभग समाप्त हो गया है। जिला अस्पताल जस्सूसर गेट और सेटेलाइट अस्पताल गंगाशहर में भी पहले की तुलना में रोगियों की संख्या अब नगण्य है।

