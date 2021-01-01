पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सर्दी में गर्मी ?:बीकानेर में अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस के पार, न्यूनतम भी डबल डिजिट में

बीकानेर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीकानेर मौसम विभाग। - Dainik Bhaskar
बीकानेर मौसम विभाग।

बीकानेर में दोपहर में अब गर्मी का अहसास होने लगा है, दरअसल यहां अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस से ऊपर पहुंच गया है। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान भी दस डिग्री सेल्सियस से अधिक है। पिछले दो दिन से बढ़े तापमान के साथ ही सूर्योदय भी जल्दी होने लगा है।

बीकानेर में पिछले चौबीस घंटे में अधिकतम तापमान 30.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा, जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 10.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। मंगलवार को बीकानेर में न्यूनतम तापमान 11.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। बुधवार को आंशिक कमी तो आई लेकिन अधिकतम तापमान में कोई कमी नहीं आई। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से पांच डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक रहा। मौसम विभाग का मानना है कि आमतौर पर फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह में बीस से पच्चीस डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रहता है। इसी तरह न्यूनतम तापमान भी सामान्य से 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक ही रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser