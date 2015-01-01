पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीकानेर में ACB की कार्रवाई:इंदिरा गांधी नजर परियोजना में ऊपर से नीचे तक चल रहा रिश्वत का खेल, दो गिरफ्तार

बीकानेर31 मिनट पहले
पुलिस गिरफ्त में रिश्वत लेने के दोनों आरोप।

इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना में भ्रष्टाचार का एक बड़ा मामला सामने आया है। रिश्वत का कनेक्शन ऊपर से नीचे तक किस तरह फैला हुआ है, इसका खुलासा करते हुए ब्यूरो ने दो जनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो ने एक असिस्टेंट इंजीनियर और जूनियर एकाउंटेंट को रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। ट्रेप के दौरान दोनों आरोपियों के हाथ धुलवाये गए तो उसमें रुपयों पर लगा गुलाबी रंग साफ नजर आया।

ब्यूरो के अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक रजनीश पूनिया ने बताया कि इंदिरा गांधी नजर परियोजना में कनिष्ठ सहायक से केशियर तक रिश्वत का कमीशन तय बताया गया है। ब्यूरो को बजरंग लाल नामक व्यक्ति ने शिकायत दी थी कि उसकी फर्म बी.के. कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी ने मुख्य अभियंता कार्यालय में एक पार्क का निर्माण किया था। इस पार्क पर करीब साढ़े चार लाख रुपए की लागत आई। जिसका बिल भुगतान के लिए दिया गया, तब पता चला कि साढ़े चार लाख रुपए में से चार लाख रुपए का दो प्रतिशत रिश्वत कनिष्ठ सहायक पवन कुमार ने मांगी थी। वहीं लेखा शाखा सोलहवां डिविजन 0.30 प्रतिशत के, आधा प्रतिशत सब डिविजन के बाबू के लिए एवं तीन प्रतिशत अधिशाषी अभियंता के लिए मांग की है।

इनकी नामजद शिकायत

ब्यूरो को बीसलपुर ब्रांच के सहायक अभियंता दिनेश कुमार आर्य और कनिष्ठ सहायक पवनकुमार जाखड़ के बारे में लिखित शिकायत दर्ज करवाई गई थी। ट्रेप के दौरान एक आरोपी दिनेश कुमार की जेब से आठ हजार रुपए और दूसरे आरोपी पवन कुमार की जेब से पंद्रह हजार रुपए बरामद हुए।

