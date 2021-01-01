पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीकानेर कल और आज:71 साल में 21 हजार 792 वर्ग किमी फैल गया बीकानेर, आबादी 24 लाख से अधिक बढ़ गई

बीकानेर16 मिनट पहलेलेखक: नवीन शर्मा
बीकानेर के विलय के दस्तावेज पर हस्ताक्षर करते पूर्व महाराजा शार्दुल सिंह।
बीकानेर के विलय के दस्तावेज पर हस्ताक्षर करते पूर्व महाराजा शार्दुल सिंह।
  • सोना 99 रुपए से 48 हजार प्रति तोला पहुंचा

देश के संविधान को लागू हुए आज 71 साल बीत गए हैं। इन वर्षों में बीकानेर भी बहुत बदल गया। जनसंख्या बढ़ी तो बीकानेर का क्षेत्रफल भी बढ़ता गया। 1950 में केईएम रोड खाली नजर आता था। आज वहां इतनी भीड़ है कि लोग एक-दूसरे से सटकर चलते हैं। वाहनों की संख्या इतनी अधिक हो गई है कि हर घर में औसतन 2 दोपहिया वाहन हैं।

हर पांचवां शख्स चार पहिया वाहन मेनटेन कर रहा है। उस समय चार पहिया वाहन राजघराने और उनसे जुड़े लोग या सेठ-साहूकार के पास ही होते थे। बग्घियां, इक्के और टमटम शाही सवारी थी। सोने के भाव आसमान छू रहे हैं। जबकि उस समय 99 रुपए में दस ग्राम सोना मिल जाता था। 71 सालों में ऐसे ही बदलाव बता रही है भास्कर की यह विशेष रिपोर्ट।

7 दिसंबर 1949 को बीकानेर स्टेट का हुआ था विलय

भारत का संविधान 1950 में लागू हुआ था। उससे पहले 1949 में बीकानेर स्टेट का विलय भारत में करने की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई थी। बीकानेर रियासत के तत्कालीन महाराजा शार्दुल सिंह ने सात अगस्त, 49 को दिल्ली में विलय के दस्तावेज पर हस्ताक्षर किए थे। तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री केएम पन्नीकर भी उनके साथ रहे। यहां हम बता दें कि बीकानेर की स्थापना विक्रम संवत 1545 में राव बीका ने की थी। महाराजा शार्दुल सिंह 22वें शासक थे। वे 1943 में गद्दी पर बैठे थे। रियासतकाल में बीकानेर की सीमा श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, चूरू को शामिल करते हुए नागौर तक लगती थी।

संविधान निर्माण में बीकानेर का योगदान

बीकानेर रियासत के तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री जसवंत सिंह तंवर संविधान निर्मात्री सभा के उन 284 सदस्यों में शामिल थे, जिन्होंने इसे बनाने में योगदान दिया। बीकानेर रियासत के दाउदसर गांव के रहने वाले जसवंत सिंह तंवर ने गोलमेज सम्मेलन में भी भाग लिया था और राजस्थान के टीटी कृष्णमाचारी, हीरालाल शास्त्री, सरदार सिंह खेतड़ी राज बहादुर, माणिक्यलाल वर्मा, गोकुल लाल असावा, रामचंद्र उपाध्याय, बलवंत सिंह मेहत, दलेल सिंह, जयनारायण व्यास और मुकुट बिहारीलाल के साथ ही जसवंत सिंह तंवर भी संविधान निर्मात्री सभा के राजस्थान के 12 सदस्यों में शामिल थे।

इतिहास में बीकानेर; 26 जनवरी 1943 को क्रांतिकारियों ने पहली बार लहराया था तिरंगा
वर्ष 1943 में 26 जनवरी का दिन बीकानेर के इतिहास में दर्ज हुआ। इस दिन यहां आजाद दिवस मनाया गया था। क्रांतिकारियों ने तिरंगा लहराकर रियासत और अंग्रेज हुकूमत को करारा जवाब दिया था। इतिहासकार डॉ. शिव कुमार भनोत बताते हैं कि जयपुर रियासत में गोविंदगढ़ से राजपूताना(राजस्थान) की सभी रियासतों में क्रांतिकारियों को संदेश भेजे गए थे कि 26 जनवरी को तिरंगा फहराकर आजाद दिवस मनाना है। बीकानेर में प्रजा परिषद के रघुवर दयाल, वैद्य मगाराम सहित कई क्रांतिकारी नेता सक्रिय थे। उन्होंने शहर में पर्चे बंटवा दिए।

रियासत को पता चला तो सीआईडी सक्रिय हो गई। क्रांतिकारियों ने लक्ष्मीनाथ मंदिर के पार्क में तिरंगा फहराने की योजना बनाई। इसकी जिम्मेदारी वैद्य मगाराम ने ली। वे 26 जनवरी को अल सुबह 3-4 बजे उठ गए और दीक्षालाल के घर गए। वहां से दोनों संसोलाव पहुंचकर नागा बाबा से आशीर्वाद लिया। वहीं पर छह फीट लंबे एक बांस पर तिरंगा बांधा।

पुलिस से छिपते हुए किसी प्रकार सभा स्थल लक्ष्मीनाथ पार्क पहुंचे। वहां भीड़ इकट्‌ठी थी। वैद्य मगाराम ने अचानक तिरंगा हवा में लहराया। राष्ट्रीय नारे लगाए। वंदे मातरम गाया। सभी जुलूस के रूप में आगे बढ़े। खबर हुकूमत तक पहुंच चुकी थी। तेलीवाड़ा के पास घास मंडी में पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर कुंदनलाल ने पांच क्रांतिकारियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

