पहल:बीकानेर का पहला ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर बैंक शुरू, भामाशाहों के साथ पूर्व न्यास अध्यक्ष महावीर रांका ने की पहल

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
यहां हर समय 200 गैस सिलेंडर उपलब्ध रहेंगे

कोरोना काल में अभी सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत अगर किसी वस्तु की है तो वह है ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की। कोरोना पॉजिटिव रोगियों के साथ ही निमोनिया व अन्य श्वांस के रोगियों को इस समय ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर ही चाहिए। उनके परिजन इस गैस सिलेंडर की व्यवस्था के लिए दर-दर भटकते रहते हैं।

पीबीएम में कई बार ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर समय पर नहीं मिलने के कारण लोगों की जान संकट में पड़ने की खबरें भी आती रहती है। घरों में भी लोग ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर अपने परिजनों को लगा रहे हैं। इन सभी को ऑक्सीजन गैस सिलेंडर के लिए काफी परेशान होना पड़ता है। अब ऐसा नहीं होगा। इनकी परेशानियों को देखते हुए नोखा रोड स्थित रांका भवन के पास ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर बैंक मंगलवार से शुरू हुई है। यह सब किया है रामलाल सूरजदेवी रांका चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट, भामाशाहों के साथ पूर्व न्यास अध्यक्ष महावीर रांका ने।

रांका बताते हैं कि यह समय किसी भी स्तर की राजनीति करने का नहीं है। समाज सेवा का है। समाज के लिए कुछ करने का है ताकि इस विकट परिस्थितियों में अधिक से अधिक लोगों की जान बचाई जा सके। प्रशासन का विरोध नहीं, अभी सहयोग कर हमें उनका साथी बनना चाहिए। इसी उद्देश्य को लेकर हमने यह ऑक्सीजन गैस सिलेंडर बैंक शुरू की है। यहां हर समय 200 गैस सिलेंडर उपलब्ध रहेंगे। लोग यहां सिक्युरिटी राशि जमा करवाकर गैस सिलेंडर ले जा सकेंगे।

बैंक का उद्घाटन मंगलवार को संघ प्रचारक प्रशांत ने किया। इस दौरान भाजपा देहात जिलाध्यक्ष ताराचन्द सारस्वत ने कहा कि महामारी के इस दौर में ऑक्सीजन जीवनदायी है और इसी ऑक्सीजन सिलेण्डर की पूर्ति करना महावीर रांका की सेवाभावी सोच को दर्शाता है। रांका ने संक्रमण रोकथाम हेतु मास्क, सैनेटाइजर वितरित करने के साथ ही समाज सेवा के क्षेत्र में हर जगह काम किया है।

लोगों को इनसे प्रेरणा लेनी चाहिए। जिला उद्योग संघ के अध्यक्ष द्वारका प्रसाद पच्चीसिया ने भी रांका की इस पहल को अनुकरणीय बताया। इस अवसर पर हनुमानमल रांका, रामदयाल कच्छावा, गणेश बोथरा, मनोज सामसुखा, शांतीलाल रांका ने सिलेंडर बैंक प्रक्रिया के बारे में जानकारी दी।

इस दौरान मोहनलाल कच्छावा, पवन कच्छावा, पंकज कच्छावा, दिलीप बांठिया, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष गणेश जाजड़ा, निर्मल गहलोत, पूर्व पार्षद नरेश जोशी, तेजाराम राव, टेकचन्द यादव, शंभु गहलोत, आनन्द सोनी, विष्णुप्रकाश तंवर, पंकज गहलोत, पार्षद पारस मारु, पार्षद प्रफुल्ल हटीला, पूनमचन्द, मेघराज भाटी, फिरोज अब्बासी, प्रहलाद पंचारिया, छैलूसिंह, सुनील सोलंकी, विकास सोलंकी, लक्की पंवार, प्रेम गहलोत, सत्यनारायण गहलोत, मनोज पडि़हार, मनीष राजपुरोहित, धीरज रांका व प्रणव भोजक आदि। संचालन दिव्या रांका ने किया।

सिक्युरिटी मनी + 360 रुपए में रिफिल होगा खाली सिलेंडर
रामलाल सूरजदेवी रांका चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के महावीर रांका ने भामाशाहों के साथ् मिलकर की पहल। आर्थिक मदद से ऑक्सीजन के 200 सिलेंडर बैंक द्वारा निशुल्क उपलब्ध करवाए जाएंगे। सिलेंडर लेने वाले को सिक्युरिटी देने के साथ ही केवल 360 रुपए रिफिल चार्ज देने होंगे। खाली सिलेंडर लौटाते ही उनकी सिक्युरिटी राशि लौटा दी जाएगी।

यह एक व्यवस्था है ताकि लोग घर पर खाली सिलेंडर न रखें। इस कार्य में शुभकरण, सूर्यप्रकाश, मनोज सामसुखा, लूणकरण सरोज देवी सामसुखा चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट, रसरसना परिवार, शांतीलाल रांका, जयचन्दलाल डागा, मूलचन्द डागा, पूनमचन्द झंवरी देवी कच्छावा चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट भी सहयोग कर रहे हैं।

