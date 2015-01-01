पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोरों के शहर में सर्द हवाओं का डेरा:बीकानेर में न्यूनतम तापमान नौ डिग्री से नीचे, अभी और बढ़ेगी सर्दी

बीकानेर4 मिनट पहले
बीकानेर के मुरलीधर व्यास कॉलोनी में मौसम विभाग में लगे उपकरण

दिसम्बर के पहले दस दिन तक सर्दी का असर कम रहा लेकिन शुक्रवार की रात से तापमान गिरने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ है जो शनिवार की रात भी जारी रहा। पिछली रात बीकानेर में न्यूनतम तापमान 8.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया है। मौसम विभाग के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें ताे यह आम दिनों की तुलना में 0.3 डिग्री ज्यादा ही है। गत वर्ष इसी दिन तापमान 8.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस ही रहा था। आने वाले दिनों में बीकानेर में तापमान के गिरने का दौर जारी रहेगा, जबकि अधिकतम तापमान में भी भारी कमी आनी है। कुछ दिन पहले अधिकतम तापमान तीस डिग्री रह रहा था जो कम होकर 23 तक आ गया। अब यह बीस से भी कम हो रहा है। दिसम्बर के अंतिम सप्ताह तक न्यूनतम तापमान अपनी पुरानी रंगत में आ सकता है। प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में हल्की बारिश का असर भी बीकानेर में देखने को मिला है।

सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही सूर्यदेव भी देरी से ही दर्शन दे रहे हैं। रविवार को सुबह दस बजे तक ही लोग तेज धूप की राह तकते रहे। आमतौर पर सर्दी में धूप सेकने वालों काे रविवार की सुबह रजाई में ही चाय का लुत्फ लेना पड़ा। दरअसल, हवा तेज होने के कारण लोग कमरों में ही दुबके रहे।

