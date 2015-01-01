पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पगड़ी सबसे बड़ी:बीकानेर के पवन ने बांधी दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी पगड़ी, बन गया रिकार्ड

बीकानेर12 मिनट पहले
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा साफा बांधते पवन व्यास

बीकानेर के एक युवक ने इतना बड़ी पगड़ी बना दी है कि शहर का नाम दुनियाभर में छा गया है। यहां के पवन व्यास ने दस-पंद्रह नहीं बल्कि 478 मीटर लंबी पगड़ी बांधकर पुराने कई रिकार्ड तोड़ दिए हैं। गिनीज बुक में रजिस्टर्ड रिकार्ड में सबसे बड़ी पगड़ी का आकार चार सौ मीटर है जो मेजर सिंह के नाम से हैं। यह सिख स्टाइल में बांधी गई थी, जबकि पवन ने राजस्थानी स्टाइल का पगड़ी बांधी है।

आमतौर पर यह पगड़ी 18 गज लंबे और 9 इंच चौड़ी होती है। पवन ने जो पगड़ी बांधी है वो 478.50 मीटर मीटर यानी करीब 1570 फीट लंबी है। यह एक पगड़ी इतनी बड़ी बांधी गई कि उसमें 55 पगड़ी बांधी जा सकती थी। बांधने के बाद पगड़ी करीब 7 फीट 8 ईंच की हो गई। यानी इतने बड़े चेहरे पर यह पगड़ी बांधी जा सकता है, आमतौर पर इंसान के लिए इतनी बड़ी पगड़ी पहनना संभव नहीं है। धरणीधर रंगमंच पर आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में मिस्टर राजस्थान रह चुके राहुल शंकर थानवी के सिर पर फिर भी इस पगड़ी को बांधा गया। बांधते-बांधते पगड़ी करीब पंद्रह किलो हो गई, जिसका भार थानवी के सिर पर नहीं आने दिया गया।

बांधने का है शौक

पवन को पगड़ी बांधने का शौक है। इससे पहले वे अंगुलियों पर अनेक तरह की पगड़ी बांधने का रिकार्ड भी बना चुके हैं। वो आमतौर पर विवाह समारोहों में भी दूल्हे और उसे परिजन को पगड़ी बांधने का काम करते हैं। पवन को बीकानेरी के अलावा भी अनेक तरह की पगड़ी बना लेते हैं।

एक नजर में

  • पगड़ी के कपड़े लम्बाई: 478.50 मीटर (1569.86 फुट)
  • पगड़ी: 55 पगड़ी (8.7 मीटर प्रत्येक)
  • पगड़ी बंधने के बाद परिधि: 7 फुट 8 इंच
  • लम्बाई व चौड़ाई: लगभग 2 फुट से अधिक
  • समय: लगभग 30 मिनट

राजस्थान में सभ्यता का प्रतीक है पगड़ी

पगड़ी राजस्थान के पहनावे का अभिन्न अंग है, शहर से तो पगड़ी दिखना बंद हो गई लेकिन गांव में आज भी खुले सिर घूमना असभ्यता माना जाता है। यही कारण है कि लोग हर वक्त पगड़ी बांधकर ही रखते हैं और रात को सोते समय ही उतारते हैं। छोटी पगड़ी अगर आम आदमी का मान है तो बड़ी पगड़ी पूरे शहर की शोभा बढ़ा सकती है।

