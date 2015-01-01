पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्लैश बैक:आजादी से आज तक अपना प्रमुख नहीं बना पाई भाजपा, भाजपा की ओर से अघोषित उम्मीदवार सांसद पुत्र रवि मेघवाल माने जा रहे हैं

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
1995 के बाद फिर से अब अनुसूचित जाति के लिए जिला प्रमुख पद सुरक्षित हुआ है
  • डेढ़ दशक पहले भाजपा गठबंधन को मिला था बहुमत लेकिन क्रॉस वोटिंग ने छीना सिंहासन

1959 से स्वरूप में आए पंचायती राज सिस्टम में लगातार कांग्रेस का कब्जा रहा। आजादी से आज तक भाजपा अपना जिला प्रमुख नहीं बना पाई। हालांकि बीच में 11 साल चुनाव नहीं हुए बावजूद इसके भाजपा को आज भी जिला प्रमुख का पद दूर की कौड़ी लग रहा है। डेढ़ दशक पहले सामाजिक न्याय मंच के 4 सदस्यों को मिलाकर भाजपा बहुमत में आई थी।

तब पूर्व वित्त मंत्री मानिकचंद सुराना के पुत्र जितेंद्र सुराणा को भाजपा ने अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया था लेकिन ऐन वक्त पर भाजपा में क्रॉस वोटिंग हो गई और रामेश्वर डूडी जिला प्रमुख बन गए। पिछली बार भी भाजपा जिला प्रमुख बनने के लिए जादुई आंकड़ों से तीन कदम पीछे रह गई उल्टा भाजपा का एक सदस्य क्रॉस वोटिंग कर गया। 1995 के बाद फिर से अब अनुसूचित जाति के लिए जिला प्रमुख पद सुरक्षित हुआ है।

ऐसे में केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल और खाजूवाला विधायक गोविंदराम मेघवाल के बीच अब रस्साकशी का खेल शुरू हो गया है। 1995 में पूर्णाराम चौहान जिला प्रमुख बने थे लेकिन आने वाले दिनों में कौन इस पद पर काबिज होगा इसको लेकर अभी से खींचतान शुरू हो गई है।

भाजपा की ओर से अघोषित उम्मीदवार सांसद पुत्र रवि मेघवाल माने जा रहे हैं तो दूसरी ओर गोविंदराम मेघवाल ने अपनी पत्नी और पुत्री सरिता चौहान को मैदान में उतारकर अर्जुनराम को सीधी चुनौती दे दी है। हालांकि दोनों पार्टियों में भितरघात और गुटबाजी का असर देखने को मिलेगा। खासकर तब जब सदस्य जीतकर आएंगे और उनकी बड़ेबंदी होगी।

भाजपा को भाटी, कांग्रेस को डूडी की कमी खलेगी
पंचायती राज के जिले में अब तक 2 बड़े नेता उभर कर आए हैं। कांग्रेस में रामेश्वर डूडी का दबदबा लगातार रहा है। भाजपा की ओर से देवी सिंह भाटी उन्हें चुनौती देते आए हैं लेकिन इस बार भाटी भाजपा से दूर हैं तो कांग्रेस में डूडी को फ्री हैंड नहीं मिला। ऐसे में दोनों ही पार्टियों को कमी खलेगी।

एक डेढ़ दशक पहले भाजपा के पास जिला प्रमुख बनाने का मौका था। जब जितेंद्र सुराणा को भाजपा ने उम्मीदवार बनाया और सामाजिक न्याय मंच ने उन्हें समर्थन देने का ऐलान किया था। लेकिन तब भाजपा अपने ही सदस्यों को संभाल नहीं पाई और क्रॉस वोटिंग कर भाजपा इस पद से दूर हो गई।
देवी सिंह भाटी, पूर्व मंत्री

