भीख मांगेंगे बीजेपी नेता:इंद्रा कॉलोनी में रोड बनवाने भीख मांगकर पैसा जुटाएंगे बीजेपी नेता

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • मुख्य सड़क भुट्टों के चौराहे से कृषि मंडी दीवार तक तो पूर्ण रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त है
  • राहगीर टूटी सड़कों के कारण आये दिन चोटिल हो रहे हैं

इन्द्रा कॉलोनी वार्ड 36 की मुख्य सड़क भुट्टों के चौराहे से कृषि मंडी दीवार तक बनवाने के लिए वार्डवासी भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष डॉ. भगवान सिंह मेड़तिया के नेतृत्व में जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता से मिले और ज्ञापन दिया।

कलेक्टर को बताया कि पिछले 3 वर्षों से अमृत जल योजना अन्तर्गत पूरे वार्ड की सड़कें तोड़ दी गईं। मुख्य सड़क भुट्टों के चौराहे से कृषि मंडी दीवार तक तो पूर्ण रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त है।

इस सड़क को बने काफी वर्ष हो चुके हैं। राहगीर टूटी सड़कों के कारण आये दिन चोटिल हो रहे हैं। कई बार जिला प्रशाशन, न्यास सचिव को ज्ञापन दिया, घेराव किया लेकिन इस सड़क की सुध नहीं ली गई। सोमवार को सड़क बनवाने के लिए यूआईटी में भीख मांगी जाएगी और भीख से एकत्र राशि वार्ड वासियों द्वारा न्यास सचिव को सौंपी जाएगी।

कलेक्टर ने आश्वासन दिया कि वह मौका देखकर निर्माण शुरू कराएंगे। कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देने वालों में पार्षद कमल कंवर, जुगनू पंवार, भूपेन्द्र गेरा, विजय सिंह खारा, गोविंद सिंह राठौड़, हिम्मत सिंह गौड़, रणवीर सिंह सांखला, सांवरमल, रघुपति सिंह भाटी, सुरेंद्र सिंह भाटी आदि उपस्थित थे।

