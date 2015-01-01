पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनएचएआई में भ्रष्टाचार:बीकानेर में पेट्रोल पंप की स्वीकृति के लिए पचास हजार रुपए की रिश्वत मांगी, एक्सईएन व तकनीकी सहायक गिरफ्तार

9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो मुख्यालय से जयपुर में हुई कार्रवाई

बीकानेर। भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो ने नेशनल हाइवे ऑथेरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के दो बड़े अधिकारियों को बीेकानेर में पेट्रोल पम्प के लिए अनापत्ति देने के मामले में गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। यह कार्रवाई गुरुवार को जयपुर में हुई। पुलिस महानिदेशक (एसीबी) बी.एल. सोनी ने बताया कि बीकानेर में एक पेट्रोल पर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर बनना था। इसके लिए एनएचएआई को अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र देना था। इसी प्रमाण पत्र के लिए रिश्वत की मांग की गई। इस पर परेशान आवेदक ने भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो के मुख्यालय पर इस आशय की शिकायत कर दी। जहां से विशेष दस्ता बनाकर शिकायत की पुष्टि की गई। जहां शिकायत सही मिलने पर गुरुवार को पचास हजार रुपए लेकर शिकायत को भेजा गया। रिश्वत लेने पर एसीबी की टीम ने एनएचएआई के अधिशासी अभियंता दान सिंह तथा तकनीकी सहायक सीताराम वर्मा को पचास हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। इनके खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम 1988 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है।

