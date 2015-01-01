पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैटन रिले रेस आज आधी रात को:बॉर्डर पर तारबंदी के साथ रेतीले उबड़-खाबड़ रास्ते पर 180 किमी दौड़ेंगे बीएसएफ जवान

बीकानेर/खाजूवाला28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीएसएफ डीआईजी पुष्पेंद्र सिंह बैटन जारी करते हुए।
  • 180 किमी रेस में करीब 800 महिला-पुरुष जवान हिस्सा लेंगे
  • इस कार्यक्रम पर सीमा पार से पाक सैनिक भी नजर रखे हुए हैं। बीएसएफ ने चौकसी बढ़ा दी है

सीमा सुरक्षा बल के जवानों की बैटन रिले रेस ने भारत-पाक सीमा पर हलचल बढ़ा दी है। विजय दिवस पर बीकानेर की पश्चिमी सरहद पर पहली बार ऐसा कार्यक्रम हो रहा है। इसे लेकर सीमा पार से पाक सैनिक भी नजर रखे हुए हैं। बीएसएफ ने चौकसी बढ़ा दी है।

बैटन रिले रेस रविवार की आधी रात शुरू होगी। बीएसएफ डीआईजी पुष्पेंद्र सिंह कावेरी सीमा चौकी पर रेस को झंडी दिखाएंगे। 180 किमी रेस में करीब 800 महिला-पुरुष जवान हिस्सा लेंगे। इस रूट का करीब 50 किमी मार्ग रेतीला और उबड़-खाबड़ है। प्रत्येक जवान 400 से 500 मीटर दौड़ेगा। रेस की अवधि 11 घंटे रहेगी।

सोमवार सुबह अनूपगढ़ सेक्टर में कैलाश पोस्ट पर समापन होगा। पास ही एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम स्टेडियम में समारोह रखा गया है। वहां जवानों का सम्मान भी किया जाएगा। राजस्थान फ्रंटियर के आईजी आयुषमणि तिवाड़ी, डीआईजी मदनसिंह राठौड़ व मधुकर आदि गणमान्य लोग मौजूद रहेंगे। उधर, प्रोग्राम को लेकर पुष्पेंद्र सिंह ने शनिवार को मार्ग और स्टेडियम का जायजा लिया। बोले- बैटन रिले रेस रात में करने का उद्देश्य दुश्मनों को कड़ा संदेश देना भी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें