बिग कंट्रोवर्सी:बीटीयू कुल सचिव ने अपनी जांच में डीन को एपीओ करने की सिफारिश की

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
डीन ने कहा- मैं निर्दोष, कुल सचिव को परेशान करने की आदत, उधर, वीसी बोले- मुझे जानकारी नहीं
  • बीटीयू फैकल्टी डीन के साथ खींचतान के कारण बीकानेर में भी चर्चा में आए कुल सचिव
  • शिकायतों की भरमार

नवीन शर्मा. श्रीगंगानगर में अपनी कार्यप्रणाली के कारण विवादों में रहे बीकानेर टेक्निकल यूनिवर्सिटी के कुल सचिव महावीर सिंह एक बार फिर चर्चा में हैं। उनके और फैकल्टी डीन संजय बंसल के बीच खींचतान तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग तक जा पहुंची हैं। कुल सचिव ने एक जांच रिपोर्ट में डीन को एपीओ करने की सिफारिश कर डाली है। उधर, डीन ने कुल सचिव पर परेशान करने के गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं।

बीटीयू कुल सचिव महावीर सिंह ने डीन फैकल्टी ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग के पद पर कार्यरत संजय बंसल के विरुद्ध सात बिंदुओं की एक जांच रिपोर्ट का एक यूओ नोट तैयार कर कुलपति प्रो. एचडी चारण और प्रिंसिपल यूसीटीई को भेजा है। जांच रिपोर्ट में बंसल के विरुद्ध पुलिस एवं एसीबी में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने सहित उन्हें एपीओ करने की सिफारिश की गई है। बंसल पर प्रिंसिपल के फार्म में खुद को प्रोफेसर बताने की गलत जानकारी देने तथा प्रिंसिपल रहते हुए एआईसीटी के नियमानुसार कक्षाएं नहीं लेने सहित कई आरोप लगाए गए हैं।

सभी आरोपों को निराधार बताते हुए बंसल का कहना है कि यदि ऐसा होता तो कुलपति अब तक एक्शन ले चुके होते। कुल सचिव पहले आरोप साबित करके बताएं। इसके अलावा कुल सचिव के विरुद्ध एक अन्य शिकायत पर तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग की शासन सचिव शुचि शर्मा ने कुलपति को पत्र लिखकर तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्ट मांगी है। गौरतलब है कि जांच एवं सतर्कता, भ्रष्टाचार एवं अत्याचार विरोधी संगठन, आरटीआई एक्टीविस्ट और एक अधिवक्ता की ओर से की गई शिकायतों के कारण बीटीयू पिछले काफी समय से विवादों का केन्द्र बना हुआ है।

कुल सचिव विवादों में रहे, परेशान करने की आदत: बंसल
बीटीयू में डीन फैकल्टी ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग संजय बंसल का कहना है कि उनपर लगाए सभी आरोप निराधार हैं। साजिशपूर्ण तरीके से कुछ लोग शिकायत करके परेशान कर रहे हैं। कुल सचिव महावीर सिंह यहां से पहले श्रीगंगानगर जिला परिषद में सीईओ रह चुके हैं। वहां वे विवादों में रहे। एक ऑडियो वायरल होने के कारण उनकी जांच भी हुई। अपने कारनामों के कारण कई बार एपीओ रहे चुके हैं। बकौल बंसल मुझसे कई बार मिलने के लिए कहा। क्यों? जब मेरा कोई काम ही नहीं है तो मैं किसलिए मिलूं। उन्हें परेशान करने की आदत है।
आरटीआई से उपलब्ध दस्तावेज में हर चीज प्रूव्ड है: कुलसचिव
बीटीयू कुलसचिव महावीर सिंह का कहना है कि बंसल के विरुद्ध शिकायतों की जांच कर रिपोर्ट कुलपति को भेजी जा चुकी है। अब फैसला उन्हें करना है। आरटीआई से उपलब्ध दस्तावेज में से हर चीज प्रूव्ड है। रही बात मेरे विरुद्ध आरोपों की तो उस ऑडियो में मेरा कहीं नाम नहीं है। एसीबी वाले भी ऑडियो सुन चुके हैं।
विवाद की जानकारी नहीं, रिपोर्ट देखूंगा: कुलपति
बीटीयू कुलपति प्रोफेसर एचडी चारण के अनुसार, कुलसचिव और डीन के बीच चल रहे विवाद की जानकारी नहीं है। कोई जांच रिपोर्ट या शिकायत उन्होंने भेजी है तो पता लगाऊंगा।

