दो युवतियाें की मुहिम:धोबीधोरा क्षेत्र से चलाई मुहिम, गिफ्ट पैक कर देती हैं बच्चों को, ताकि झुग्गियों में रहने वाले बच्चों के भी खिलें चेहरे

बीकानेर24 मिनट पहले
घर से पुराने खिलौने एकत्रित करती खुशाली शर्मा व ईशा पुरोहित।

धोबीधोरा की रहने वाली 22 साल की खुशाली शर्मा व उसकी 18 साल की दोस्त ईशा पुरोहित इन दिनों कुछ लोगों के घर पर जाकर पुराने खिलौने मांग रही है। वे हर घर में जाकर बच्चों को प्रेरित करती हैं कि जो खिलौने वे काम में नहीं ले रहे। टूटे हुए नहीं है, उन्हें झुग्गियों में रहने वाले गरीब बच्चों के लिए दान कर दे। उनकी इस मुहिम का लोग भी साथ दे रहे हैं। अब तक ये युवतियां करीब 200 घरों से पुराने खिलौने एकत्रित कर उन्हें गिफ्ट पैक करके झुग्गियों में जाकर बांट चुकी है।

वे किसी भी जगह को अपनी प्राथमिकता में नहीं रखती। सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से भी लोगों से अपील कर रही है, जो भी उन्हें जहां बुलाता है, वहां जाकर खिलौने एकत्रित कर लेती है। उसके बाद उनकी पैकिंग कर जहां भी गरीब बच्चे दिख जाए, उन्हें वहीं पर यह उपहार सौंप देती है।

खुशाली बताती हैं कि यह कार्य पिछले एक सप्ताह से चालू है। 13 नवंबर तक वे खिलौने एकत्रित करने का कार्य करेंगी। इसके बाद उन्हें गरीब बच्चों तक पहुंचाने का काम किया जाएगा। लोगों का सहयोग मिल रहा है। बच्चे भी समझ रहे हैं कि जिस खिलौने से उन्होंने खुशियां पाई, अब उनसे दूसरे बच्चे भी खुश होंगे।

आत्मनिर्भर व स्वावलंबी बनाने के लिए पूजन सामग्री व दीपक बनवाकर किया वितरण

दीपोत्सव के अवसर पर राष्ट्र सेविका समिति के द्वारा बीकानेर में अनूठी पहल शुरू की है। प्रचार विभाग सहप्रमुख मोनिका स्वामी ने बताया कि दीपावली के प्रकाश पर्व के उपलक्ष्य में राष्ट्र सेविका समिति, बीकानेर महानगर द्वारा मंजू कॉलोनी, सेवा बस्ती में दीपक एवं पूजन सामग्री का वितरित तीन दिन तक लगातार किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि राष्ट्र सेविका समिति की सेविकाओं द्वारा हस्तनिर्मित स्वदेशी लाइट लैंप का भी वितरण किया गया।

साथ ही बीकानेर की कच्ची बस्तियों में एक हजार दीपकों का बाती सहित वितरण किया जाएगा। सेवा भारती अनूपगढ़ द्वारा पिछड़ी सेवा बस्तियों में रहने वालों को आत्मनिर्भर व स्वावलंबी बनाने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में भगवा रंग के मोमयुक्त दीपक बनवाये गए है तथा दीपों का भी वितरण किया जा रहा है। इस दौरान राष्ट्र सेविका समिति की महानगर कार्यवाहिका का ममता पुरोहित एवं बौद्धिक प्रमुख डॉ विमला डूकवाल उपस्थित थे।

