मतदाता सूचियों का नवीनीकरण अभियान:विशेष योग्यजन का नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़वाने के लिए शिविर लगेंगे

बीकानेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विशेष योग्यजन का नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़वाने के लिए 12 दिसम्बर को लगने वाले विशेष शिविर के लिए विधानसभा वार कन्ट्रोल रूम स्थापित किए गए हैं। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी नमित मेहता ने बताया कि जिले की 7 विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों के मतदान केन्द्रों की मतदाता सूचियों का नवीनीकरण अभियान 20 नवम्बर से 21 दिसम्बर तक आयोजित किया जा रहा है।

इस अभियान के तहत 12 दिसम्बर शनिवार को विशेष कैम्प का आयोजन किया जाएगा। शिविर में मतदान केन्द्र पर सुबह 9 बजे से लेकर सायं 6 बजे तक बूथ लेवल अधिकारी विभिन्न आवेदन पत्र प्राप्त करेंगे। कोई भी दिव्यांगजन वार रूम पर काॅल करके संबधित बीएलओ के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त कर बीएलओ को अपने घर बुला सकते हैं। शिविरों के नोडल अधिकारी लीलाधर पंवार, उपनिदेशक सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिकता विभाग होंगे। जिले के कुल 82 मतदान केन्द्रों पर विशेष शिविर का आयोजन किया जायेगा।

घर बैठे जानकारी ले सकेंगे
मतदाता सूची में कोई भी पंजीकृत मतदाता अपने नाम से संबंधित प्रविष्टि की जानकारी प्राप्त करना चाहते हैं तो यह जानकारी एसएमएस के माध्यम से भी MSVoterRJ

9680999899 पर एसएमएस भेज कर जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के मतदाता सेवा पोर्टल (voterportal.eci.gov.in) पर भी अपने नाम से अपनी प्रविष्टि की जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

इस क्रम में वोटर हैल्प लाईन मोबाईल एप एवं टोल फ्री नम्बर 1950 पर कॉल कर प्रविष्टियों की जानकारी प्राप्त की जा सकती है। मेहता ने बताया कि पात्र व्यक्ति जो संदर्भ तिथि 1 जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष की आयु पूर्ण कर चुके हैं या करेंगे, मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए प्रारूप 6 में आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त मतदाता सूची में पूर्व से पंजीकृत मतदाता यदि अपनी प्रविष्टि में किसी प्रकार का संशोधन करवाने चाहते हैं तो प्रारूप 8 में आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

