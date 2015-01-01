पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगरानी:सभी थानों में लगेंगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे, हर गतिविधि पर रखी जाएगी नजर; 18 महीने का रिकॉर्ड रखेंगे

बीकानेर
  • नाइट विजन के साथ ऑडियो रिकाॅर्डिंग भी होगी

थानाें में पारदर्शिता के लिए प्रत्येक गतिविधि अब सीसीटीवी कैमराें में रिकाॅर्ड हाेगी। इसके लिए जल्द ही थानाें में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने का काम शुरू हाे जाएगा। प्रदेश के सभी थानाें में 6 माह में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगा दिए जाएंगे। इसकी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई हैं। जिला स्तर पर कलेक्टर, एसपी, नगर निकाय मुखिया और जिला प्रमुख की एक ओवर साइट कमेटी बनेगी, जाे थानाें और जांच एजेंसी कार्यालयाें में सीसीटीवी लगाया जाना सुनिश्चित करेगी।

ऐसे उपकरण खरीदे जाएंगे जिनमें कम से कम 18 महीनाें का रिकाॅर्ड रखा जा सके। ऐसे उपकरण न मिले ताे कम से कम एक साल तक का रिकाॅर्ड रखा जाएगा। खास बात ये है कि इनमें नाइट विजन के साथ ऑडियाे रिकाॅर्डिंग भी की जा सकेगी। मानवाधिकार आयाेग काे किसी भी शिकायत की जांच के लिए रिकाॅर्ड देखने का अधिकार हाेगा। गाैरतलब है कि दाे दिसंबर काे सुप्रीम काेर्ट ने सभी थानाें में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने के निर्देश दिए थे।

यहां लगेंगे कैमरे
एसएचओ सभी अनुसंधान अधिकारियाें, डीओ रूम में। स्वागत कक्ष, थाने का प्रवेश और निकासी द्वार, लाॅबी, बरामदा, टाॅयलेट व बाथरूम के बाहर की तरफ, थाने के आगे व पीछे की तरफ।

एसएचओ की ये रहेगी जिम्मेदारी
सभी कैमरे सुचारू रूप से काम करते रहें, उनकी मेंटेनेंस और रिकाॅर्ड। काेई कैमरा खराब हाेता है या सिस्टम काम नहीं करता है ताे इसकी सूचना तुरंत जिला स्तरीय ओवरसाइट कमेटी काे देना। सभी रिकाॅर्ड कमेटी काे भेजना।
^सभी थानाें में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाने हैं। इसके लिए बजट और पुलिस मुख्यालय के दिशा-निर्देशाें का इंतजार है।
प्रफुल्ल कुमार, आईजी बीकानेर रेंज

