घना कोहरा:धुंध में लिपट गया शहर, न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचा

बीकानेर22 मिनट पहले
गुरुवार सुबह नापासर में कोहरे में लिपटे मार्ग पर बाइकर सवार और बैलगाड़ी की सवारी। फोटो : विनोद शर्मा

बीकानेर में न्यूनतम तापमान चार डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच गया है, हालांकि मौसम विभाग बीती रात का तापमान 6.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस बता रहा है। निजी तौर पर तापमान माप रहे हैं, उनका दावा है कि बीकानेर के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में पारा 4.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा है। इतना कम तापमान माेमासर गांव में दर्ज किया गया है। जहां अब कोहरे के चलते पौधों की पत्तियों पर बर्फ भी जमती नजर आती है।

मोमासर गांव में तापमान 4 डिग्री के आसपास पहुंचा तो बर्फ जमने का दौर शुरू हो गया। फोटो : सत्येंद्र राजवंशी
मोमासर गांव में तापमान 4 डिग्री के आसपास पहुंचा तो बर्फ जमने का दौर शुरू हो गया। फोटो : सत्येंद्र राजवंशी

दरअसल, मौसम विभाग बीकानेर के मुरलीधर व्यास कॉलोनी में तापमान की गणना करता है जबकि पचास किलोमीटर दूर गांवों में तापमान अलग है। खासकर श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के गांवों में पारा काफी कम हो गया है, जो चूरू जिले से सटे हुए गांव है।

गुरुवार सुबह श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के बिग्गा गांव के पास मुख्य मार्ग पूरी तरह कोहरे से लिपटा रहा। फोटो : खेताराम जाखड़
गुरुवार सुबह श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के बिग्गा गांव के पास मुख्य मार्ग पूरी तरह कोहरे से लिपटा रहा। फोटो : खेताराम जाखड़

बीकानेर में अधिकतम तापमान भी काफी कम होकर 17.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर अटक गया है। यही कारण है कि पिछले तीन दिन से शहर में दिन भी सूर्यदेव के दर्शन नहीं हो रहे हैं। शीत लहर के चलते जनजीवन काफी प्रभावित हुआ है, वहीं सरकारी कार्यालयों में लोग धूप में बैठकर काम निपटाने की कोशिश में जुटे हैं।

लूणकरनसर में खुले आसमां के नीचे जीवन यापन करने वालों के लिए परेशान करने वाला है यह मौसम। फोटो : आर.पी. गोदारा
लूणकरनसर में खुले आसमां के नीचे जीवन यापन करने वालों के लिए परेशान करने वाला है यह मौसम। फोटो : आर.पी. गोदारा

मौसम विभाग ने गुरुवाार के लिए भी घने कोहरे की चेतावनी जारी की है। न सिर्फ बीकानेर बल्कि संभाग के श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़ व चूरू जिले में भी घना कोहरा रहेगा। यही सिलसिला शुक्रवार को भी रहेगा, जिसके बाद शनिवार को कुछ राहत मिलने की उम्मीद की जा रही है।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में खुले में रहने वाले पशुओं की सर्दी में हो रही मौत। फोटो विनोद शर्मा
ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में खुले में रहने वाले पशुओं की सर्दी में हो रही मौत। फोटो विनोद शर्मा

जानवरों के लिए जानलेवा

शीत लहर के चलते बीकानेर में जानवरों के लिए खतरा हो गया है। खुले में रहने वाले कई जानवर दम तोड़ रहे हैं। यहां देराजसर गांव के पास भी सर्दी से आवारा जानवरों की मौत हो रही है, इनमें कई पालतु जानवर भी है जो लोग रात में खुले में छोड़ देते हैं।

