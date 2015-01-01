पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  • Clean Chit Of Technical Education Department In Case Of Irregularities Of 22 Crore, Disagreement Of Audit Department, Audit Para Not Removed

तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग:22 करोड़ की अनियमितताओं के मामले में तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग की क्लीन चिट, पर ऑडिट विभाग की असहमति, नहीं हटाए ऑडिट पैरा

बीकानेर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शर्मा का आरोप है कि तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ावा दे रहा है। एसीबी ने भी विभाग को परिवाद भेजे हैं।
  • स्थानीय निधि अंकेक्षण विभाग ने की थी काॅलेज के दस साल के लेखों की ऑडिट, 1414 पन्नों की रिपोर्ट में 32 ऑडिट पैरा
  • ऑडिट रिपोर्ट में 10.62 करोड़ की वसूली और 11.14 करोड़ की अनियमितताएं उजागर की थी

तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग ने करीब 22 करोड़ की अनियमितताओं के मामले में बीकानेर इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज को क्लीन चिट दे दी है। लेकिन ऑडिट विभाग ने इस कार्रवाई से असहमति जताते हुए एक भी पैरा हटाने से इनकार कर दिया है। बीकानेर इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज की ऑडिट रिपोर्ट में सभी पैराज पर तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग ने ईसीबी प्रिंसिपल की टिप्पणी से सहमति व्यक्त की है। विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक ने सभी ऑडिट पैरा निरस्त करने के लिए स्थानीय निधि अंकेक्षण विभाग को लिखा था।

लेकिन विभाग ने पूर्ण पालना के अभाव में सभी पैरा यथावत रखे हैं। विभाग ने तकनीकी शिक्षा और ईसीबी प्रिंसिपल से पालना रिपोर्ट मांगी है। हालांकि तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग के संतुष्ट होने से ईसीबी प्रशासन को राहत मिली है, लेकिन ऑडिट पैराज का निस्तारण नहीं होेने के कारण संकट बरकरार है।

एक्टिविस्ट विजय शर्मा की ओर से लगाई आरटीआई के जवाब में स्थानीय निधि अंकेक्षण विभाग ने यह दस्तावेज उपलब्ध कराए हैं। शर्मा का आरोप है कि तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ावा दे रहा है। एसीबी ने भी विभाग को परिवाद भेजे हैं। उन पर भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

ये है मामला: बीकानेर टेक्निकल यूनिवर्सिटी के तत्कालीन कुलपति डॉ.एचपी व्यास और संभागीय आयुक्त सुबीर कुमार ने बीकानेर इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के वर्ष 2004-05 से लेकर 2015 तक के लेखों की ऑडिट कराई थी। जुलाई 2017 से जून 2018 तक ऑडिट चली। इस दौरान 1414 पन्नों की रिपोर्ट बनी, जिसमें 32 तरह के आक्षेप लगाए गए। 21 करोड़ 76 लाख रुपए की वित्तीय अनियमितताओं के खुलासे स्थानीय निधि अंकेक्षण विभाग ने किए थे।

^ऑडिट पैरा का निस्तारण तभी होता है, जब विभाग पूरा कंटेट उपलब्ध कराए। ईसीबी पर लगे ऑडिट पैराज से तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग भले ही सहमत न हो, लेकिन पूर्ण पालना के अभाव में पैराज यथावत रहेंगे।
प्रताप सिंह पूनिया, अतिरिक्त निदेशक, स्थानीय निधि अंकेक्षण विभाग
^ईसीबी पर लगाए ऑडिट पैराज के जवाब भेजे जा चुके हैं। तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग हमारे जवाब से संतुष्ट है। ऑडिट विभाग को संतुष्ट करने के लिए जवाब तैयार कराए जा रहे हैं। उन्हें और दस्तावेज भेज दिए जाएंगे।
-जयप्रकाश भांभू, प्रिंसिपल, ईसीबी

प्रमुख आक्षेप और जवाब

  • कॅरिअर संवर्धन स्कीम के तहत प्रमोशन में अनियमितताएं: कॉलेज की एग्जिक्यूटिव काउंसिल से अनुमाेदन लिया गया था। इसके लिए एआईसीटीई के नियमानुसार एक चयन समिति का भी गठन किया था।
  • निर्माण कार्य के लिए खरीद पर तीन करोड़ से अधिक का खर्च: लघु निर्माण के काम सरकारी एजेंसियों द्वारा नहीं किए जाते। करोड़ों की सरकारी संपदा की सार-संभाल का काम कॉलेज को अपने स्तर पर ही कराना पड़ता है।
  • ठेकेदार के माध्यम से रखे कार्मिकों पर 2639.97 लाख खर्च: कॉलेज में एमएनआईटी, जयपुर में अनुमोदित ठेकेदार के माध्यम से विभिन्न संवर्गाें के लिए मानव श्रम की सेवाएं ली थी। यह सेवाएं किसी पद के विरुद्ध नहीं ली गईं। अशैक्षणिक कर्मचारियों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया रुक जाने से पूर्व में काम कर रहे कर्मचारियों को लगाया गया।
  • गेस्ट फैकल्टी को 75 लाख 36 हजार 795 का अनियमिति भुगतान: कॉलेज में ग्रीष्मकालीन अवकाश के दौरान परीक्षाएं कराने के लिए अतिथि व्याख्याताओं से कार्य कराया जाता है। यह भुगतान उनके कार्य की एवज में दिया गया था।
  • निजी सुरक्षा एजेंसी से अनुबंध पर 60 लाख 65 हजार 896 खर्च: राजस्थान एक्स सर्विसमैन कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड ने मांग के अनुरूप पूर्व सैनिक उपलब्ध कराने से मना कर दिया था।
  • ठेके पर रखे व्याख्याताओं को 18 लाख, 60 हजार 540 रुपए का भुगतान: व्याख्याताओं की कमी के कारण ठेकेदार के माध्यम से व्याख्याता रखे गए, जिसका अनुमोदन शाषी परिषद की बैठक में किया गया था।
  • तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग में ठेके के कार्मिकों को करीब डेढ़ करोड़ का भुगतान: तकनीकी शिक्षा मंत्री सोसायटी के चेयरमैन भी होते हैं। उनके पास करने के लिए कॉलेज के ठेकेदार के माध्मय से कर्मचारियों को लगाया गया।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें