मौसम अपडेट:इस सर्दी की सबसे ठंडी रात में ठिठुरे बीकानेरी, अब शून्य की तरफ बढ़ेगा न्यूनतम तापमान

बीकानेर29 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बीकानेर में न्यूनतम तापमान गिरने से अब सुबह देर तक कोहरे का असर भी दिखता है

दिसम्बर के हिस्से की सर्दी ने बीकानेर में अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। शुक्रवार देर रात चली तेज हवाओं ने लोगों को ठिठुरने पर मजबूर कर दिया है। बीकानेर में एक बार फिर पारा दस डिग्री से नीचे गिर गया है। शुक्रवार की रात इस सर्दी की सबसे ठंडी रात रही। बीकानेर में न्यूनतम तापमान गिरकर अब आठ डिग्री सेल्सियस से भी नीचे पहुंच गया है, वहीं अधिकतम तापमान जो तीस डिग्री तक पहुंच गया था वो लुढककर अब 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक आ गया।

आमतौर पर दिसम्बर के पहले सप्ताह में ही सर्दी का असर बढ़ जाता है लेकिन इस बार दूसरे सप्ताह के अंत में जाकर तापमापी का ग्राफ नीचे की ओर बढ़ना शुरू हुआ है। अब न्यूनतम तापमान दस डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचना फिलहाल मुश्किल है। मौसम विभाग के पुराने आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो फरवरी के अंतिम सप्ताह तक पारा दस डिग्री से ऊपर नहीं पहुंचने वाला। अब लगातार नीचे की ओर जा रहा ग्राफ शून्य तक भी आ सकता है। हालांकि अगले दस दिन तक पारा 17 दिसम्बर को सर्वाधिक सर्दी रह सकती है जब न्यूनतम तापमान पांच डिग्री सेल्सियस हो सकता है। वहीं इसी महीने पारा दो से तीन तक भी जा सकता है। दिसम्बर के अंतिम चार दिन से जनवरी तक तापमान शून्य डिग्री को छू सकता है।

मैरीज सीजन के अंतिम दिखा मौसम का जादू

इस साल का मैरीज सीजन शुक्रवार को समाप्त हो गया। अब मल मास लगने के कारण आगे हिन्दू समाज में विवाह का सीजन एक बारगी रुक गया है। ऐसे में 11 दिसम्बर को इस साल का अंतिम सावा था। अब तक के मैरीज प्रोग्राम में इतनी सर्दी नहीं थी लेकिन अंतिम सावे पर जबर्दस्त सर्दी ने लोगों को गर्म कपड़े पहनने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया। दरअसल, शुक्रवार को हवा ठंडी थी और गति भी तेज थी, ऐसे में बारातों में पैदल चल रहे लोगों को ठिठुरन का अहसास हुआ।

गांवों में असर ज्यादा

बीकानेर के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में सर्दी का असर ज्यादा नजर आता है। दरअसल, गांवों में छोटी सी आबादी के बाद चारों तरफ मिट्‌टी के टीले है। मिट्‌टी ठंडी जल्दी होती है और सुबह धूप निकलने के बाद भी ठंडी ही रहती है। ऐसे में सुबह व शाम सर्दी का अहसास ज्यादा होता है। इन दिनों बुवाई का काम अंतिम पड़ाव में है। पिछले दिनों सर्दी कम होने से किसान सहज थे लेकिन अब बुवाई करने में परेशानी हो रही है।

