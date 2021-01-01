पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई के निर्देश:काेलायत के गांवाें में क्ले का अवैध खनन देखकर भड़के कलेक्टर; एमई से कहा-जुर्माना वसूलाे, केस दर्ज कराओ

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणाें से मिले कलेक्टर व एसपी, कहा-अवैध शराब की सूचना दो, इनाम दिलाएंगे

कलेक्टर नमित मेहता और एसपी प्रीति चंद्रा मंगलवार को दिन में अचानक काेलायत क्षेत्र में पहुंचे। यहां कई गांवों में बड़ी मात्रा में क्ले का अवैध खनन मिला। इस पर कलेक्टर नाराज हुए। उन्होंने एमई को निर्देश दिए कि अवैध खनन करने वालों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराएं और जुर्माना वसूलें।

इस दौरान दोनों अफसरों ने ग्रामीणों से भी बातचीत की। अवैध और हथकढ़ शराब के बारे में जानकारी ली। ग्रामीणों से कहा, अवैध शराब का कारोबार करने वालों की सूचना दें। सूचना देने वालों को इनाम भी दिलाएंगे और इस जहरीले कारोबार को खत्म भी कराएंगे।

कलेक्टर और एसपी को कोलायत क्षेत्र के गंगापुरा, नयापुरा, माेटावतान, राडियाे की ढाणी, खारी के पास बड़ी मात्रा में क्ले का अवैध खनन मिला। कलेक्टर ने माैके पर ही खान विभाग के एमई राजेन्द्र बलारा काे अवैध खनन से राज्य सरकार काे हुए नुकसान का एसेसमेंट करवाकर दाेषी लाेगाें से जुर्माना वसूलने और उनके खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करवाने के लिए कहा।

बाद में दोनों अफसर छिनेरी, टाेकला, राणेरी गांवाें में गए, जहां ग्रामीणाें की मीटिंग लेकर उन्हें अवैध शराब का काराेबार नहीं करने और हथकड़ शराब से दूर रहने के लिए समझाया। साथ ही अवैध शराब करने वालों की सूचना देने के लिए भी प्रोत्साहित किया। इस दाैरान काेलायत एसडीएम प्रदीप चाहर, सीओ काेलायत ओमप्रकाश किलानिया, बीडीओ दिनेश भाटी, एसएचओ अजय कुमार, आबकारी निरीक्षक एचअार राठाैड़ भी माैजूद रहे।

