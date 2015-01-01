पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर पड़ताल:इलाज के लिए संभाग के सबसे बड़े पीबीएम अस्पताल आइए, इंफेक्शन मुफ्त मिलेगा

बीकानेर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीबीएम हॉस्पिटल के वार्डों में ऐसे हैं टॉयलेट्स के हालात।
  • पीबीएम अस्पताल के सिस्टम पर भास्कर की बड़ी पड़ताल, ज्यादातर जगह दिखी लापरवाही

सीन 1: पीबीएम का वाई वार्ड। यहां 32 महिलाएं भर्ती हैं। टाॅयलेट देखकर लगता है कि कई दिनों से उसकी सफाई नहीं हुई। गैलरी में यूरीन बह रहा है। सीन 2: ई वार्ड। यूरिनल टूटे पड़े हैं। एक जगह पानी की टंकी रखकर रास्ता बंद कर रखा है। रोगी और परिजन अहाते में ही यूरीन करते नजर आए। दुर्गंध इतनी कि वार्ड में भर्ती रोगियों को नाक पर कपड़ा रखना पड़ता है।

भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने मंगलवार को पीबीएम हॉस्पिटल के वार्डों का दौरा किया तो सड़ांध के कारण वहां रूका नहीं गया। ये हालात तो तब बने जब सिर्फ डेढ़ घंटे वहां रहे। अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं 2-4 दिन भी भर्ती रहने वाले मरीज और तीमारदार यहां कैसे समय गुजारते होंगे। सफाई व्यवस्था का बुरा हाल है। हालात ये हैं कि संभाग के सबसे बड़े सरकारी हॉस्पिटल में रोगी दूसरेे संक्रमण साथ ले जाते हैं।

डॉक्टर भी कहते हैं कि इस तरह की गंदगी के कारण पेट, आंत संबंधी बीमारी और कई संक्रमण हो सकते हैं। कोरोनाकाल में सबसे ज्यादा सफाई पीबीएम हॉस्पिटल में रहनी चाहिए। लेकिन जगह-जगह गंदगी पसरी है। महिला वार्डों की हालत तो और बदतर है। गैलरी में यूरीन से होकर गुजरना पड़ता है।
1. लेडीज टाॅयलेट में इतनी गंदगी कि वहां खड़े रहना भी दुश्वार
2. गैलरी में फैला रहता है यूरीन, वार्ड तक आती है बदबू
3. एक्स रे, सोनोग्राफी के लिए आधा किमी जाना पड़ता है मरीज को
4.सफाई के लिए हर साल 2.72 करोड़ रुपए देते हैं कंपनी को
भास्कर टीम को मिली ये 4 बड़ी लापरवाहियां

दुर्गंध से घुटता है दम: पीबीएम हॉस्पिटल में वार्डों के टाॅयलेट इतने गंदे हैं कि रोगी वहां तक जा ही नहीं सकता। पवनपुरी निवासी अशोक गुप्ता ने बताया कि वार्ड में भर्ती पत्नी को सांस की तकलीफ है। ऑक्सीजन पर है। वार्ड के टाॅयलेट की दुर्गंध के कारण उन्हें परेशानी होती है। अहाते में यूरीन फैला रहता है। ई वार्ड में एक मरीज के परिजन का कहना है कि गैलरी से कचरा तक समय पर नहीं उठाया जाता।

परिजन को ही खींचनी पड़ती है ट्रॉली: ट्रोमा सेंटर, केजुअल्टी और वार्डों में ट्रॉलियां नदारद रहती हैं। प्रशासन ने ट्रॉली पुलर का ठेका कर रखा है, लेकिन मरीज के रिश्तेदारों को ही खींचनी पड़ती है। पुलर केवल ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर पहुंचाने का काम करते हैं। पीबीएम में 200 से अधिक वार्ड ब्वाय ठेके पर रखे हुए हैं। लेकिन जरूरत के वक्त नहीं मिलते।

ट्रोमा सेंटर में भी सोनोग्राफी की व्यवस्था नहीं: पीबीएम हॉस्पिटल का विस्तार करते हुए मेडिसिन ओपीडी अलग से बनाया है, लेकिन वहां रक्त, मल, मूत्र की ही जांच होती है। एक्स रे और सोनोग्राफी के लिए रोगियों को करीब आधा किमी दूर हॉस्पिटल के मुख्य भाग में जाना पड़ता है। ट्रोमा सेंटर में भी सोनोग्राफी की व्यवस्था नहीं है। भर्ती मरीज को स्ट्रेचर पर ही जांच के लिए ले जाना परिजनों की मजबूरी है।

शिशु जन्म पर बधाई मांगने की कुप्रथा: जनाना हॉस्पिटल में शिशु के जन्म पर बधाई लेने का सिलसिला थमा नहीं है। पीबीएम प्रशासन की तमाम कोशिश के बाद भी लेबर रूम और वार्डों में काम करने वाली महिलाएं बच्चे के जन्म पर बधाई लेने से नहीं चूकती। लड़के के जन्म पर तो 500 रुपए तक बधाई के मांगे जाते हैं।

सफाई व्यवस्था में हर जगह गड़बड़झाला

क्योंकि निरीक्षण में हमेशा कम मिलते हैं 50-60 सफाई कर्मचारी पीबीएम में सफाई के लिए ठेकेदार को 225 कर्मचारी लगाने चाहिए, लेकिन हर बार निरीक्षण में 50-60 कम ही मिलते हैं। बिल पास करने के लिए डाॅ. बीएल चौपड़ा, डॉ. बाबूलाल मीणा और नर्सिंग अधीक्षक मोहम्मद साबिर हुसैन की कमेटी है। ये तीनों सफाई की रिपोर्ट को वेरिफाई कर अधीक्षक के पास भेजते हैं। नर्सिंग अधीक्षक का कहना है कि औचक निरीक्षण करते हैं।

^सफाई का नया ठेका जल्द किया जा रहा है। वर्तमान ठेकेदार की काफी शिकायतें हैं। इसके कर्मचारी पूरे नहीं मिलते। लापरवाही पर 30 से 40% पैनल्टी भी लगाई जा चुकी है।
डॉ. परमेन्द्र सिरोही, अधीक्षक

एक्सपर्ट व्यू; गंदगी में बढ़ जाता है पेट की बीमारियाें का खतरा (डॉ. आरपी अग्रवाल, पूर्व प्राचार्य, मेडिकल कॉलेज)
टाॅयलेट की नियमित सफाई नहीं होने से पेट संबंधी कई बीमारियां हो सकती है। गेस्टाएंट्राइटिस, लूज मोशन, उल्टी, पेट में दर्द, आंत का दर्द और वायरल इंफेक्शन तक फैल सकता है। स्टूल और यूरीन से कोरोना वायरस का खतरा भी रहता है। हेपेटाइटिस ए और बी के रोगी का स्टूल और यूरीन संक्रमित होता है। इसलिए टाॅयलेट की नियमित सफाई जरूरी है।

कलेक्टर बोले-सफाई के बारे में आज रिपोर्ट लूंगा

भास्कर; पीबीएम में सफाई की मॉनिटरिंग नहीं है। टाॅयलेट्स गंदे रहते हैं।
नमित मेहता; सफाई रुटीन काम है। मैं आज ही रिपोर्ट लूंगा।
Q| कोरोना काल में सफाई पर ज्यादा फोकस रहना चाहिए?
A|यह सही है कि कोरोना काल में सफाई पर विशेष ध्यान देना चाहिए। कोविड हॉस्पिटल को लेकर अब कोई शिकायत नहीं है।
Q| आपने पिछली बार कब पीबीएम का दौरा किया था।
A| मैं पिछले महीने ही अस्पताल की व्यवस्था देखने गया था। कल चेक करते हुए वहां की स्थिति की जानकारी लूंगा।

