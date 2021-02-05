पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाड़ेबंदी टूरिज्म:अपनी प्रतिष्ठा बचाने के लिए पार्टियों के नेता पार्षदों को करा रहे राजस्थान भ्रमण, डूंगरगढ़ में मुकाबला रोचक हुआ

नोखा में भाजपा विधायक बिहारीलाल बिश्नोई मुकाबले को रोचक करने की कोशिश में है लेकिन एनसीपी काफी मजबूत है। - Dainik Bhaskar
नोखा में भाजपा विधायक बिहारीलाल बिश्नोई मुकाबले को रोचक करने की कोशिश में है लेकिन एनसीपी काफी मजबूत है।

बीकानेर की श्रीडूंगरगढ़, नोखा और देशनोक नगर पालिका के आठ फरवरी को होने वाले अध्यक्ष पद चुनाव से पहले कुछ पार्षद बाड़ेबंदी का लुत्फ उठा रहे हैं, वहीं कुछ पार्षद परेशान भी हो रहे हैं। दरअसल, इन पार्षदों को अब पालिका की चुनाव प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद ही मुक्त किया जाएगा। फिलहाल, बीकानेर की तीन पालिकाओं के 110 पार्षद अपने घर होने के बजाय इधर-उधर ही घूम रहे हैं।

देशनोक नगर पालिका में सबसे कड़ा मुकाबला है, जहां कांग्रेस अभी भी मजबूत स्थिति में नजर आ रही है। कांग्रेस ने अपने पार्षदों के साथ निर्दलियों की बाड़ेबंदी की हुई है। इन पार्षदों को फिलहाल गजनेर से जैसलमेर शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है। जहां सम के धोरों में मस्ती करने के बाद पार्षद जैसलमेर के किले और हवेलियों को निहार रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस के इस दल में निर्दलीय पार्षद भी है। यहां दो निर्दलीय और एक एनसीपी पार्षद के हाथ में ही बागडोर है। ऐसे में उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री भंवर सिंह भाटी स्वयं सभी पार्षदों पर नजर रखे हुए हैं। जयपुर से भी भाटी को फ्री हैंड दिया हुआ है।

नोखा में एनसीपी के पार्षद एकजुट हैं और उनमें किसी तरह की सेंधमारी करने की भाजपा की कोशिश सफल होती नजर नहीं आ रही है। भाजपा और एनसीपी के बीच बड़ा अंतर होने के बाद भी नारायण झंवर किसी तरह की कोई रिस्क नहीं ले रहे हैं। उन्होंने अपने पार्षदों को जोधपुर-जैसलमेर घुमाने का सिलसिला शुरू कर दिया है। जोधपुर के एक फार्म हाउस में गुरुवार को दिनभर मौज मस्ती के बाद अब अन्यत्र ले जाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। वहीं भाजपा पार्षद विधायक बिहारीलाल बिश्नोई के नेतृत्व में एकजुट तो है लेकिन उनका बोर्ड बनने की उम्मीद फिलहाल नगण्य है।

श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में कांग्रेस ने भाजपा की बागी अध्यक्ष प्रत्याशी को समर्थन देकर खेल बिगाड़ने का प्रयास किया है। इसके बाद भाजपा ज्यादा सक्रिय हो गई है। भाजपा पार्षद देहात अध्यक्ष ताराचंद सारस्वत सहित वरिष्ठ नेताओं के मार्गदर्शन में है। उधर, बागी उम्मीदवार प्रीति शर्मा और उनके ससुर जुगलकिशोर को भाजपा से निष्कासित करके पार्टी ने सख्ती दिखाई है। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि भाजपा के खेमे में शामिल 22 पार्षदों में से कुछ अब भी जुगल किशोर के संपर्क में है। ऐसे में कांग्रेस के सहारे वो प्रीति शर्मा भाजपा को कड़ी टक्कर दे सकती है। भाजपा के पास यहां बहुमत से सिर्फ दो पार्षद अधिक है। अगर तीन पार्षद भी भाजपा से प्रीति शर्मा के खेमे में जाते हैं तो राजनीति का ये खेल बदल सकता है।

उधर, बाड़ेबंदी में शामिल कुछ पार्षद अब परेशान भी हो रहे हैं। खासकर महिला व बुजुर्ग पार्षदों ने अपनी निष्ठा पर विश्वास जताते हुए घर रहने की अपील की थी, जिसे स्वीकार नहीं किया गया है। यह पार्षद अपना नाम तो नहीं बताना चाहते लेकिन पार्टी की अविश्वास की नीति से नाराज जरूर है।

