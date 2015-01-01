पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  • Congress And BJP Councilors Are Shining Politics In The Name Of Road Lights, Road Lights Worth Rs 2 Crore Are To Be Installed In The City

बीकानेर की सड़कों पर अंधेरा:रोड लाइट के नाम पर राजनीति चमका रहे हैं कांग्रेस व भाजपा पार्षद, दो करोड़ रुपए की रोड लाइट्स लगनी है शहर में

बीकानेर2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निगम कार्यालय में खाली सीट के आगे प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेसी पार्षद
  • नई रोड लाइट्स के टेंडर नहीं करने के लिए कमियां लगा रहा निगम प्रशासन

दीपावली पर शहर में अंधेरा है। लेकिन नगर निगम में कांग्रेस व भाजपा पार्षदों की राजनीति लगातार चमक रही है। मंगलवार को भाजपा पार्षदों ने विरोध दर्ज कराया कि राज्य सरकार रोड लाइट टेंडर में अड़ंगे डाल रही है तो बुधवार को कांग्रेस पार्षदों ने विरोध दर्ज कराया कि संबंधित कांट्रेक्टर्स को राहत देने के लिए रोड लाइट के टेंडर जान बूझकर स्थगित कर दिए गए हैं।

इन दोनों राजनीतिक दलों की अंदरुनी राजनीति के बीच दीपावली पर शहर के किसी भी वार्ड में बंद रोड लाइट फिर से शुरू करने का काम नहीं हो पाया है। दरअसल, बीकानेर में रोड लाइट का काम ठेके पर दिया हुआ है। आमतौर पर दीपावली पर हर वार्ड में ठेकेदार बंद लाइट को बदल देता है।

बीकानेर पूर्व और पश्चिम विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए होने वाले ठेकों को आगे नहीं बढ़ाया गया। भाजपा का आरोप है कि कांग्रेस सरकार उनके रोड लाइट्स ठेकों पर अड़ंगे लगा रही है। जयपुर मुख्यालय से बार-बार इस पर आपत्ति हो रही है। जबकि दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस पार्षदों का आरोप है कि भाजपा का निगम बोर्ड जानबूझकर ठेकेदारों को राहत देने के लिए टेंडर नहीं निकाल रहा। राज्य की कांग्रेस सरकार को बदनाम करने के लिए पूरे शहर के अस्सी वार्डों में एक भी रोड लाइट लगाने का काम नहीं किया।

क्या कहती हैं महापौर
इस मसले पर महापौर सुशीला कंवर राजपुरोहित का कहना है कि दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में रोड लाइट के लिए टेंडर लगाए गए थे। बीकानेर पश्चिम में जिन कंपनियों ने टेंडर में हिस्सा लिया, उन्होंने अपना अनुभव प्रमाण पत्र ही नहीं लगाया। ऐसे में यह खारिज हो गया।

वहीं बीकानेर पश्चिम के लिए इन्हीं कंपनियों ने टेंडर लगाए तो उनके रिकार्ड की जांच कमेटी कर रही है। जैसे ही जांच कार्य पूरा होगा टेंडर कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि शहर अंधेरे में नहीं है। बल्कि कुछ नई रोड लाइट्स लेने के लिए टेंडर हो रहे हैं। वर्तमान में पूरे शहर में रोड लाइट्स लगातार जल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें