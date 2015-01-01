पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीकानेर पंचायत चुनाव अपडेट:कांग्रेस और भाजपा के दिग्गज लगा रहे है पूरा जोर, देवीसिंह भाटी भी हुए सक्रिय, जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए शनिवार को 12 प्रत्याशियों ने पर्चे दाखिल किए तो पंचायतों के लिए 78 ने

9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रविवार को नहीं भरा जा सकेगा नामांकन

बीकानेर। बीकानेर में जिला परिषद् और पंचायत समिति चुनाव के लिए नेताओं ने अब पर्चे भरने का सिलसिला तेज कर दिया है। जिला परिषद् का प्रमुख बनने के लिए जिले की सभी पंचायत समितियों में राजनीतिक सरगर्मियां भी तेज हो गई है। शनिवार को जिले में 12 नामांकन जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए दाखिल हुए जबकि विभिन्न पंचायत समितियों के लिए 78 लोगों ने अपना पर्चा दाखिल किया।
बीकानेर में जिला प्रमुख सीट इस बार अनुसूचित जाति के लिए आरक्षित है। ऐसे में कांग्रेस और भाजपा दोनों इस पर कब्जा जमाने के लिए मशक्कत कर रही हे। अब तक के रिकार्ड में कांग्रेस ही जिला प्रमुख के रूप में काबिज हुई है जबकि भाजपा को यह अवसर कम मिला है। वहीं सात पंचायत समितियों में प्रधान बनने के लिए बड़ी मशक्कत होने जा रही है।
देवीसिंह भाटी भी हुए सक्रिय
भारतीय जनता पार्टी से किनारा कर चुके पूर्व मंत्री देवीसिंह भाटी एक बार फिर राजनीतिक गतिविधियों में व्यस्त नजर आ रहे हैं। भाटी का जिले की अधिकांश पंचायत समितियों पर सीधा प्रभाव है। बीकानेर व श्रीकोलायत के अलावा, बज्जू, पूगल, खाजूवाला व लूणकरनसर पंचायत समितियों में भाटी का प्रभाव रहा है। ऐसे में भाजपा के बड़े नेता किसी तरह भाटी को साधने की कोशिश में है ताकि गांवों की सरकार में पार्टी परचम फहरा सके।

कांग्रेस में अंदरुनी रस्साकस्सी
उधर, कांग्रेस में ग्रामीण राजनीति के रूप में पूर्व जिला प्रमुख रामेश्वर डूडी ही सबसे आगे हैं लेकिन पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के कांग्रेस नेता अपने बूते काम करना चाहते हैं। नोखा में जहां डूडी स्वतंत्र नजर आ रहे हैं, वहीं कन्हैयालाल झंवर भी अब कांग्रेस का हिस्सा है। दोनों की सहमति से प्रत्याशी तय हो सकते हैं। इसी तरह लूणकरनसर में वीरेंद्र बेनीवाल, श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में मंगलाराम गोदारा, खाजूवाला में गोविन्द मेघवाल अपने स्तर पर प्रत्याशियों पर प्रभाव डाल रहे हैं। श्रीकोलायत में कांग्रेस से उच्च शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री भंवर सिंह भाटी ही प्रभावी है।

कहां से कितने नामांकन
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी नमित मेहता ने बताया कि शनिवार को बीकानेेर पंचायत समित में 18 प्रत्याशियों ने, लूणकरसनसर पंचायत समिति में 23 प्रत्याशियों ने, कोलायत पंचायत समित में 04 प्रत्याशियों ने, बज्जू पंचायत समिति में 01, नोखा पंचायत समिति में 11 प्रत्याशियों ने, पांचू पंचायत समिति में 07 प्रत्याशियों ने, श्रीडूंगरगढ़ पंचायत समिति में 14 प्रत्याशियों ने नाम निर्देश पत्र प्रस्तुत किए । खाजूवाला और पूगल पंचायत समिति में एक भी प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल नहीं किया। रविवार को अवकाश होन के कारण नामांकन पत्र नहीं प्रस्तुत किए जा सकेंगे।

