विरोध:कांग्रेस का वार: नए बिल से मजदूर व छोटे व्यापारियों को होगा नुकसान,धारा 144 लागू होने के कारण शहर और देहात कांग्रेस के दो अलग-अलग डेलिगेशन ने पांच-पांच लोगों के साथ अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा

बीकानेर13 घंटे पहले
  • इधर बचाव में भाजपा: नए बिल से किसानों को फसल बेचने का नया विकल्प मिलेगा

केंद्र सरकार नए बिल के माध्यम से देश भर की मंडियों के अस्तित्व को खत्म करना चाहती है। ऐसा होने से छोटे व्यापारी और मजदूर वर्ग की स्थिति खराब हो जाएगी। राज्यपाल और राष्ट्रपति के नाम भेजे ज्ञापन में कांग्रेस ने केंद्र सरकार पर इसी तरह के आरोप लगाए हैं। सोमवार को धारा 144 लागू होने के कारण शहर और देहात कांग्रेस के दो अलग-अलग डेलिगेशन ने पांच-पांच लोगों के साथ अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। शहर कांग्रेस की ओर से अध्यक्ष यशपाल

गहलोत, पूर्व मंत्री वीरेंद्र बेनीवाल, ललित तेजस्वी, सुनीता गौड़ और देहात कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष महेंद्र गहलोत की अगुवाई में नारायण चारण, नित्यानंद पारीक, नरसिंह व्यास, योगेश पालीवाल ने अलग-अलग ज्ञापन सौंपे। दोनों ज्ञापन में आरोप लगाए कि केंद्र सरकार मंडी व्यवस्था के साथ किसानों को भी दुर्गति के स्तर पर लाने पर आमादा है।

एक दिन पहले पारित कृषि विधेयक के विरोध में कांग्रेस जैसे ही आई, भाजपा नेता विधेयक पर विस्तृत चर्चा के लिए मैदान में उतर आए। बीकानेर संभाग के पत्रकारों से बातचीत करने के लिए विधानसभा में उप मुख्य सचेतक राजेंद्र राठौड़ ने मोर्चा संभाला। कहा, पूरे देश में सबसे ज्यादा मंडी टैक्स लेने वाले राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के मुंह से बिल का विरोध सही नहीं लगता।

क्योंकि नए विधेयक से न तो मंडी बंद होगी और न ही एमएसपी खत्म होगी। कांग्रेस बिल के बारे में किसानों को गुमराह कर रही है, ताकि वह वोट बैंक मजबूत कर सके लेकिन झूठ ज्यादा दिन नहीं चलता। नए विधेयक से किसानों को मंडी में अनाज बेचने के लिए बाध्य नहीं होना पड़ेगा। किसान अपना अनाज कहीं भी कभी भी

किसी को भी बेच सकता है। यह बदलाव स्वामीनाथन आयोग की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर किया गया। विधेयक को चुनाव घोषणा पत्र में कांग्रेस ने ही शामिल किया था। किसान कल्याण कोष में 2.6 परसेंट टैक्स लेने वाले अशोक गहलोत पर राठौड़ ने तंज कसते कहा, पड़ोसी हरियाणा में यह टैक्स 0.5 प्रतिशत है। गहलोत कल्याण कोष का टैक्स हरियाणा के बराबर लाकर बताएं। वर्चुअल प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में शहर भाजपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश प्रताप सिंह भी मौजूद रहे।

