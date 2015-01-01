पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीकानेर के बाजारों में रौनक:कोरोना गाइडलाइन्स को किनारे रखकर जमकर कर रहे हैं खरीददारी, करीब नौ महीने बाद बाजार में कुछ रंगत नजर आई

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मास्क लगाना तो सीख गए, दूरी बनाने से अभी परहेज कर रहे हैं बीकानेरवासी

भले ही बीकानेर शहर में हर रोज तीन सौ से अधिक कोरोना संक्रमित आ रहे हैं लेकिन शहर के बाजारों की रौनक बता रही है कि कोविड-19 का भय नहीं है। ऐसे में त्यौहारों के बाद शहर में कोविड-19 रोगियों की संख्या में अप्रत्याशित वृद्धि की आशंका जताई जा रही है। बीकानेर के मुख्य बाजार केईएम रोड पर तो दिनभर जाम के हालात हो गए हैं। कुछ दिन पहले तक यहां दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की आवाजाही नगण्य थी लेकिन दीपावली आने के साथ ही भीड़ में अप्रत्याशित बढ़ोतरी हुई है। हालांकि दुकानदारों का मानना है कि पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में ग्राहकी कम है। जैन मार्केट में जहां लोग नए मोबाइल व इलेक्ट्रानिक्स सामान लेने पहुंच रहे हैं तो दुकानदारों ने दीपावली की लाइट्स का प्रबंध भी कर रखा है। इस बाजार में भी भारी भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। वहीं खजांची मार्केट में कपड़ों की दुकानों पर सेल चल रही है। लॉकडाउन की कसर शायद यह बाजार इस दीपावली पर ही निकाल लेगा। इस बाजार में खासकर रेडीमेड कपड़ों की दुकान है। इसके अलावा ज्वैलर्स के यहां भी लोग नजर आ रहे हैं। दीपावली के बजाय दीपावली के बाद होने वाले विवाह समारोह के कारण लोग सोने के आभूषण बनाने के ऑर्डर इन दिनों में कर रहे हैं। तेलीवाड़ा बाजार में भी दीपावली व धनतेरस के कारण ग्राहकों की आवाजाही नजर आने लगी है। पिछले कई दिनों से सुस्त पड़ा बाजार धनतेरस के कारण कुछ उत्साहित नजर आ रहा है। सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ तौलियासर भैंरूजी गली के मार्केट में नजर आती है। यहां कोरोना का खतरा भी सबसे ज्यादा है। बहुत संकडी गली में बने इस मार्केट में दो गज तो दूर दस सेंटीमीटर दूर रहने में भी लोगों को खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। यहां महिलाओं से जुड़े उत्पादों की बिक्री अधिक होती है।

इलेक्ट्रानिक्स बाजार में रौनक
एक बार फिर इलेक्ट्रानिक बाजार में भारी भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। यहां भी सेल का खेल है। कई उत्पादों पर अच्छी खासी छूट बताई जा रही है। बीकानेर में बड़ी कंपनियों के आउटलेट्स रानी बाजार क्षेत्र में स्थित है। यहां भी आम दिनों की तुलना में अधिक ग्राहक दिख रहे हैं। बाजार में मोबाइल से लेकर वाशिंग मशीन, रेफ्रीजरेटर सहित अन्य महंगे उत्पाद भी आसानी से बिक रहे हैं।

इनका बाजार ठंडा हो गया
बीकानेर के रानी बाजार क्षेत्र में स्थित आतिशबाजी बाजार में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। इस बाजार में धनतेरस से पहले ही भारी भीड़ शुरू हो जाती है। शुरूआत में छुटकर व्यापारी खरीद करते हैं तो बाद में आम ग्राहक भी सीधे यहां होलसेल रेट पर पटाखे लेने आते हैं। यह बात अलग है कि इस बार दोनों तरह के ग्राहक नदारद है। राजस्थान में ३१ दिसम्बर तक पटाखा व्यवसाय पर रोक होने के कारण यह बाजार विवाह का सीजन भी पटाखा खरीद से वंचित रहेगा।

इन बाजारों में भारी भीड़
इसके अलावा शहर के भीतरी क्षेत्र में स्थित बड़ा बाजार, बैदों का चौक, मोहता चौक, जस्सूसर गेट, नत्थूसर गेट सहित सभी क्षेत्रों में ग्राहकों की अच्छी खासी संख्या देखी जा सकती है।

कोरोना गाइडलाइन हवा
इस बीच कोरोना गाइड लाइन्स पूरी तरह हवा हो गई है। अस्सी फीसदी लोग मास्क तो पहन रहे हैं लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं हो रही। कुछ बाजारों की दुकानों में तो पैर रखने को जगह नहीं है। ऐसे में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की बात करना ही बेमानी है। यही कारण है कि चिकित्सा विभाग को कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में भारी बढ़ोतरी की आशंका है।

