पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:लगातार कम हो रहे हैं कोरोना पॉजीटिव केस, बीस से तीस के बीच आ रहे नये संक्रमित

बीकानेर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीकानेर में कोरोना रोगियों की संख्या कम होने से अस्पतालों को भी राहत मिली है

बीकानेर में शनिवार को नए कोरोना पॉजीटिव केस की संख्या 25 रही। शुक्रवार को बीकानेर में 1235 लोगों ने अपनी कोरोना जांच करवाई थी, जिसमें महज 25 पॉजीटिव आये थे, जबकि शेष 1205 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। करीब बीस दिन से बीकानेर में कोरोना संक्रमण का ग्राफ नीचे की ओर ही बढ़ रहा है। पिछले दिनों में सत्रह न्यूनतम आये हैं जबकि अधिकतम तीस रहे हैं।

यहां अभी भी संक्रमण है

बीकानेर में कोरोना का ग्राफ भले ही नीचे आ गया है लेकिन इस वायरस के खिलाफ लड़ाई अभी खत्म नहीं हुई है। शहर के कई हिस्सों में नियमित रूप से नए रोगी आ रहे हैं, जिसमें पवनपुरी, जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी, सर्वोदय बस्ती व मुरलीधर व्यास कॉलोनी है। नियमित नहीं तो हर दूसरे या तीसरे दिन इन क्षेत्रों से नए संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं। ऐसे में कोरोना इन क्षेत्रों से अभी समूल नष्ट नहीं हुआ है। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से इक्का दुक्का केस नियमित रूप से आ रहे हैं। जिसमें नोखा पर खतरा अभी बना हुआ है। नोखा कस्बे से भी रोगी मिल रहे हैं।

यहां कोरोना लगभग खत्म

वहीं बीकानेर शहर के परकोटे में कोरोना रोगियों की संख्या अब शून्य हो गई है। पिछले दस दिन से इस क्षेत्र में कोई नया रोगी सामने नहीं आया है। पहले इसी क्षेत्र से सर्वाधिक रोगी आ रहे थे लेकिन अब शून्य है। सबसे बड़ा हॉटस्पॉट बना आचार्यों का चौक भी अब शांत है। इस क्षेत्र से नए रोगी नहीं आ रहे। मुरलीधर व्यास कॉलोनी से रोज दस से पंद्रह संक्रमित आ रहे थे, वहां अब चार-पांच दिन में एक रोगी आता है। मुक्ताप्रसाद नगर में भी कोरोना लगभग समाप्त हो गया है। यहां से भी नए रोगी नहीं आ रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें