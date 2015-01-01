पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीकानेर कोरोना अपडेट:एक बार फिर तीन सौ के पार हुए कोरोना पॉजीटिव, पोस्ट कोविड के लिए मेडिसीन विभाग में अलग से आउटडोर

बीकानेर25 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बीकानेर में पोस्ट कोविड रोगियों के लिए पीबीएम अस्पताल में बने विशेष आउटडोर का निरीक्षण करते मेडिकल कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉ. एस.एस. राठौड़ व मेडिसीन विभाग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. बालकिशन गुप्ता व अन्य
  • कलक्टर कर रहे हैं गंभीर रोगियों से बातचीत

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या दोहरे शतक से तिहरे शतक तक पहुंच गई है। पिछले कई दिनों से सोशल मीडिया पर मिली रही सूची में बीकानेर में हर रोज तीन सौ से अधिक कोरोना पॉजीटिव सामने आ रहे हैं। गुरुवार को भी यह संख्या 305 रही। हालांकि मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. बी.एल. मीणा ने यह संख्या 175 ही बताई है। बीकानेर में लगातार बढ़ रही कोरोना पॉजीटिव रोगियों के कारण अब कुल पॉजीटिव का आंकड़ा 25 हजार से अधिक हो गया है।
परकोटे से बाहर निकला कोरोना
बीकानेर में शुरूआती दौर में जहां पुराने शहर में कोरोना के रोगी अधिक आ रहे थे, वहीं अब शहर के सभी क्षेत्रों से संक्रमित सामने आ रहे हैं। खासकर बाहरी कॉलोनियों में कोरोना ने पांव पसार लिए हैं। अकेले जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी में बुधवार को करीब बीस लोग संक्रमित पाये गए हैं। इसके अलावा मुरलीधर व्यास कॉलोनी में कोरोना का कहर अब तक बना हुआ है। एक दर्जन से अधिक लोग यहां फिर पॉजीटिव पाये गए हैं। शहरी परकोटे में पारीक चौक, जस्सूसर गेट के अंदर, नत्थूसर गेट के अंदर इक्का दुक्का पॉजीटिव सामने आ रहे हैं। जबकि कॉलोनियों में पवनपुरी से ही १४ नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। मुक्ताप्रसाद नगर, पटेल नगर, सार्दुलगंज, सर्वोदय बस्ती, सुभाषपुरा, शिवबाड़ी से भी काफी मात्रा में नए रोगी मिल रहे हैं।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में नोखा व श्रीकोलायत आगे
कोरोना संक्रमण ने नोखा को सबसे ज्यादा अपनी जद में लिया है। नोखा में बुधवार को भी बड़ी संख्या में पॉजीटिव थे तो श्रीकोलायत में भी यह आंकड़ा बढ़ता जा रहा है। नोखा में बड़ी संख्या में लोग राजस्थान से बाहर काम करते हैं। इनके बाहर आने जाने के कारण रोग बढ़ रहा है तो बीकानेर शहर में भी लोग इलाज के लिए आते हैं।

पोस्ट कोविड के लिए अलग से आउटडोर
कोविड निगेटिव हो चुके मरीजों की सेहत के लिए पीबीएम अस्पताल के मेडिसिन विभाग के तहत ओपीडी विंग के कमरा नंबर 6 में पोस्ट कोविड-19 आउटडोर संचालित किया जा रहा है। सरदार पटेल मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ एसएस राठौड़ ने बताया कि कोविड-19 से ठीक होने के बाद भी कई मरीजों में बदन दर्द, कमजोरी, सांस लेने में तकलीफ , सिर दर्द , यादाश्त कम होना और मानसिक अवसाद जैसे लक्षण मिल रहे हैं। ऐसे मरीजों के उपचार के लिए पोस्ट कोविड-आउटडोर प्रारंभ किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके अतिरिक्त आयुष चिकित्सक मरीजों को योग , प्राणायाम श्वसन संबंधी व्यायाम, पोषक आहार संबंधी परामर्श भी देंगे। इस आउटडोर का प्रभारी सहायक आचार्य मेडिसिन डॉ मनोज माली को बनाया गया है। डॉ राठौड़ ने बुधवार को पोस्ट कोविड आउट डोर का निरीक्षण किया और समस्त व्यवस्थाएं देखीं। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे कोविड-19 जैसी गंभीर बीमारी से मुक्त हुए मरीजों को पोस्ट कोविड समस्याओं में राहत मिलेगी और उनकी शारीरिक और मानसिक स्थिति मजबूत हो सकेगी। निरीक्षण के दौरान पीबीएम अस्पताल के कार्यवाहक अधीक्षक डॉ बी एल खाजोटिया भी उपस्थित रहे।

कलक्टर कर रहे गंभीर रोगियों से बात
जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता ने कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती गंभीर रोगियों से बातचीत का सिलसिला शुरू किया है। कलक्टर मेहता कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती गंभीर रोगियों को लगातार मोबाइल पर फोन करते हैं।

