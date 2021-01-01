पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेयरमैन चुनाव:भाजपा की बाड़ाबंदी में हैं पार्षद, एसडीएम से बोले परिजन-अपहरण हुआ

श्रीडूंगरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • डूंगरगढ़ में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के एक-एक बागी ने भी भरा नामांकन

पालिका चुनाव के नामांकन का समय बीतते ही देशनोक और श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में चुनावी सरगर्मी बढ़ गई है। श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में जुगल किशोर तावणिया की बहू और भाजपा पार्षद प्रीति शर्मा ने अध्यक्ष पद पर निर्दलीय नामांकन कर दिया। भाजपा ने श्रीडूंगरगढ़ पालिका के लिए वार्ड 27 के पार्षद मानमल शर्मा को उम्मीदवार घोषित कर सिंबल दिया। श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में भाजपा के 23 पार्षद हैं।

14 सीटाें वाली कांग्रेस में भी बगावत साफ नजर आई। कांग्रेस ने वार्ड 31 के श्याम सुंदर को उम्मीदवार बनाया, लेकिन वार्ड 13 के पार्षद ललित सारस्वत ने नामांकन दाखिल कांग्रेस में हलचल मचा दी है। वहीं भाजपा की बाड़ाबंदी में मौजूद पार्षदों के परिजनों ने मंगलवार को एसडीएम ऑफिस पहुंचकर परिवाद दिया। इससे पहले वे थाने में भी अपहरण की शिकायत कर चुके थे। देशनोक पालिका में कांग्रेस ने ओमप्रकाश मूंदड़ा को उम्मीदवार बनाया, जबकि भाजपा ने नथमल सुराना को अधिकृत उम्मीदवार घोषित किया। राजस्थान नगर पालिका निर्वाचन चतुर्थ संशोधन नियम 2019 काे आधार बनाते हुए आम वाेटर सीए अनिल ने भी नामांकन दाखिल कर भाजपा-कांग्रेस को सकते में डाल दिया, क्योंकि अनिल के प्रस्तावकों में दो निर्दलीय पार्षद शामिल थे।

2019 संशोधन अधिनियम के आधार पर नोखा में भी सुनील झंवर, नारायण राम और महेन्द्र भूरा ने चेयरमैन पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया। महेन्द्र भूरा भाजपा से पार्षद का चुनाव लड़े थे लेकिन चुनाव हार गए। भाजपा ने श्रीनिवास झंवर को उम्मीदवार बनाया।
दो पार्षदों के परिजनों ने वापस ली शिकायत
श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में प्रीति शर्मा को भाजपा की ओर से उम्मीदवार ना बनाए जाने के बाद दोपहर बाद भाजपा की बाड़ाबंदी में रह रहे छह पार्षदों के परिजन थाने पहुंचे और उनके अपहरण की शिकायत की। हालांकि देर रात दो पार्षदों के परिजनों ने शिकायत वापस ले ली।

जैसे ही परिजन एसडीएम ऑफिस पहुंचे, तो भाजपा के कुंभाराम सिद्ध, बजरंग सारस्वत समेत तमाम नेताओं ने उनकी समझाइश की। कुछ देर बाद प्रीति शर्मा के ससुर जुगलकिशोर तावणिया और कांग्रेस के बागी ललित के पिता राधेश्याम एक ही गाड़ी से एसडीएम ऑफिस पहुंचकर छह पार्षदों को बाड़े से निकालकर परिजनों को सौंपने का आग्रह किया।
नामांकन होते ही पार्षदों की जगह बदली
चेयरमैन पद पर नामांकन होते ही भाजपा-कांग्रेस और एनसीपी ने अपने पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी की जगह बदल दी है। श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के भाजपा पार्षद अब तक नोखा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के एक भवन में थे लेकिन मंगलवार की दोपहर सभी पार्षदों को चूरू जिले में एक धार्मिक स्थल के पास ले जाया गया।

श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के कांग्रेस पार्षद अभी भी बीकानेर शहर के एक होटल में हैं। देशनोक के कांग्रेस पार्षद अब गजनेर के एक होटल में पहुंच गए हैं। भाजपा पार्षद अभी भी हनुमान हत्था में ही हैं। नोखा के एनसीपी पार्षद अब जयपुर में हैं। यहां के भाजपा पार्षद अब भी मुकाम के पास एक भवन में हैं।

इनसाइड स्टोरी : देशनोक में आम वाेटर ने भर दिया नामांकन, हलचल बढ़ी
श्रीडूंगरगढ़ विधानसभा से भाजपा ने पिछली बार ताराचंद सारस्वत को उम्मीदवार बनाया था। टिकट की दौड़ में श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के समाजसेवी जुगलकिशोर तावणिया भी थे। पालिका चुनाव में तावणिया ने अपनी पुत्रवधू को मैदान में उतारा और जीत हासिल की। ऐसे में सारस्वत खेमा तावणिया को चेयरमैन पद से दूर रखना चाहता है लेकिन भाजपा का दूसरा खेमा अब उनके साथ हो गया। ऐसे में भाजपा में अब क्रॉस वोटिंग का खतरा मंडराने लगा है। हैरानी कांग्रेस के बागी उतरने से है क्योंकि क्रॉस वोटिंग का जितना खतरा अब भाजपा में है उतना ही कांग्रेस में भी। दोनों ही दल प्रीति शर्मा की दावेदारी से चिंतित हैं।

देशनोक में एक आम आदमी के चेयरमैन पद पर नामांकन करने से भाजपा-कांग्रेस इसलिए बेचैन हैं, क्योंकि निर्दलीय दो पार्षद भी समर्थन कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में अगर निर्दलीय पार्षद आम आदमी के समर्थन में आ गए तो दोनों को ही झटका लग सकता है। हालांकि सर्वाधिक मत पाने वाले को विजयी घोषित किया जाएगा। नोखा में भले ही भाजपा और निर्दलीय मैदान में हो लेकिन एनसीपी के पार्षदों की संख्या और एकजुटता के कारण नारायण झंवर खेमा चिंतित नहीं है।

