पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नगर निगम:पश्चिम में टेंडर कैंसिल-पूर्व में तकनीकी अड़चन शहर में अंधेरा रहने पर पार्षदों का हंगामा

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कमिश्नर के रूम में सो गए, पार्षद बोले-लाइट लेने आए हैं, लेकर ही जाएंगे
  • एक साल में एक भी रोड लाइट नहीं लगा सका

शहर में रोड लाइटों को लेकर पार्षदों का सब्र अब टूटने लगा है। भाजपा बोर्ड के कार्यकाल को एक साल पूरा होने वाला है। लेकिन एक भी रोड लाइट इस बोर्ड के खाते में नहीं जली। दिवाली पर भी शहर में अंधेरा रहने पर गुस्साए कुछ पार्षदों ने मंगलवार को निगम में जमकर हंगामा किया। आयुक्त के कक्ष में सो गए। धरना दे दिया।

शहर के 80 वार्डों में रोड लाइट लगाने की मांग को लेकर भाजपा नेता, पार्षद और प्रतिनिधि आयुक्त के पास पहुंचे। उन्होंने रोड लाइट्स के टेंडर प्रक्रियाधीन होने की बात कही। पार्षदों ने निगम प्रशासन की ढिलाई पर रोष प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि दिवाली पर शहर में अंधेरा रहेगा। महापौर ने दिवाली पर शहर को रोशनी से जगमग करने का वादा किया था। लेकिन निगम प्रशासन ने रोड लाइट के टेंडर ही समय पर फाइनल नहीं किए। भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष भगवान सिंह मेड़तिया के नेतृत्व में पार्षद आयुक्त कक्ष में ही धरने पर बैठ गए।

मेड़तिया ने कहा कि पंद्रह साल में पहली बार दिवाली पर वार्डों में अंधेरा रहेगा। उन्होंने घोषणा की कि दिवाली पर निगम की लाइट बंद की जाएगी। लाइट लिए बिना आयुक्त कक्ष से बाहर नहीं जाएंगे। हंगामे के दौरान आयुक्त पंकज शर्मा उठकर चले गए। वे शाम सात बजे वापस लौटे।

उन्होंने पूर्व विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए चल रही टेंडर प्रक्रिया में निविदाताओं के दस्तावेजों की जांच सही प्रकार से कराने तथा एलईडी लाइट जल्द से जल्द लगवाने का आश्वासन दिया। उसके बाद पार्षदों ने धरना समाप्त कर दिया। पार्षद अरविंद किशोर आचार्य, जितेन्द्र सिंह भाटी, कमल कंवर, पूर्व पार्षद आदर्श शर्मा, दुर्गा शंकर व्यास, धनराज सोलंकी धरने पर बैठे।
निगम में टेंडर गेम
नगर निगम में टेंडर निरस्त करने का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है। एलईडी लाइट के लिए पश्चिम विधानसभा में 98 लाख रुपए के टेंडर निरस्त करके वापस लगाए हैं। पश्चिम विधानसभा में दो फर्मों ने आवेदन किया था। अनुभव प्रमाण पत्र और कार्य पूर्णता का प्रमाण पत्र नहीं होने के कारण तकनीकी बिड में टेंडन निरस्त कर दिए गए।

हैरत की बात यह है कि पूर्व विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए भी उन्हीं दो फर्मों ने आवेदन किए हैं। टेंडर कमेटी ने दस्तावेजों की जांच के लिए तकनीकी बिड ओपन की है। पूर्व विधानसभा क्षेत्र में रोड लाइट पर एक करोड़ तीन लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे। दोनों ही विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में कुल सात हजार एलईडी लाइट लगाई जानी है।

उधर, कांग्रेस के पार्षद बोले-भाजपा पार्षदों की खींचतान का खमियाजा भुगत रही जनता
रोड लाइट को लेकर कांग्रेसी पार्षद भी नाराज हैं। पार्षद जावेद पड़िहार ने निगम के भाजपा बोर्ड को नाकाम करार देते हुए कहा है कि महापौर की साथी बीजेपी पार्षदाें से खींचतान के कारण रोड लाइट नहीं लग पा रही हैं। दिवाली पर भी शहर में अंधेरा रहेगा। बीजेपी बोर्ड को शहर का हित सर्वोपरी रखना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें