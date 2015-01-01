पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:रचनाकार को समझ होनी चाहिए कि क्या लिखना है और क्या नहीं : प्रेम जनमेजय

बीकानेर
  

प्रेम जनमेजय ने कहा है कि रचनाकार को यह समझ होनी चाहिए कि क्या लिखना है और क्या नहीं लिखना। इसके साथ ही हर लेखक को चाहिए कि वह अपने समय और समय से पहले के रचनाकारों को पढ़ें और फिर लिखना शुरू करे और खुद को री-राइट करता रहे।

शनिवार को बीकानेर के रचनाकार डॉ.प्रमोद कुमार चमोली को व्यंग्यधारा समूह के हेमलता देवी जैन साहित्य सम्मान-2020 को अर्पित करते हुए प्रेम जनमेजय ने यह बात कही। वे व्यंग्यधारा समूह ऑनलाइन आयोजन की अध्यक्षता कर रहे थे।

मुख्यअतिथि मधु आचार्य ‘आशावादी’ ने देश की व्यंग्य विधा को छद्म व्यंग्यों से मुक्त करने की जरूरत जताते हुए कहा कि ऐसा होने से ही शरद जोशी और हरिशंकर परसाई की परंपरा को जीवित रखा जा सकेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि व्यंग्य के प्रति गंभीरता जरूरी है, क्योंकि व्यंग्य लेखन के लिए जिम्मेदार होना पड़ता है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रमोद चमोली इसलिए अच्छे व्यंग्य लिख रहे हैं, क्योंकि वे रंगकर्मी भी हैं।

जबलपुर के रमेश सैनी ने कहा कि इस तरह के आयोजनों से देशभर में नए व्यंग्यकारों को भी पहचान मिल रही है। संयोजक डॉ.रमेश तिवारी ने व्यंग्यधारा समूह की गतिविधियों के संबंध में जानकारी दी। स्वागत भाषण में सुनील जैन ‘राही’ ने व्यंग्यधारा हेमलता देवी जैन साहित्य सम्मान की रूपरेखा बताते हुए कहा कि इस पुरस्कार के लिए बनी हुई ज्यूरी को अंत तक घोषित नहीं किया जाता है। इस रूप में यह पुरस्कार अपने आप में एक अनूठी योजना है।

बुलाकी शर्मा ने कहा कि एक अच्छे व्यंग्यकार के लिए बहुत जरूरी है कि वह कहते हुए डरे नहीं। प्रमोद कुमार चमोली ऐसे ही व्यंग्यकार हैं, जो निर्भीक होकर लिखते हैं, लेकिन समाज के प्रति अपनी जिम्मेदारी भी समझते हैं। राजेंद्र जोशी ने इस अवसर पर कहा कि व्यंग्यधारा जैसे आयोजनों को होते रहने से न सिर्फ देश के साहित्यकार आपस में करीब आए हैं बल्कि रचनात्मक आदान-प्रदान का रास्ता भी खुला है। इस अवसर पर कथाकार नदीम अहमद ‘नदीम’ने डॉ.प्रमोद कुमार चमोली के कृतित्व पर प्रकाश डाला।

प्रमोद कुमार चमोली ने कहा कि नाटक लिखते हुए मुझे व्यंग्य लेखन के लिए अपने आसपास के परिवेश से प्रेरणा मिलती है। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरे लिए व्यंग्य-लेखन का यह राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार बहुत अहमियत रखता है और हमेशा प्रेरित करता रहेगा।

बीकानेर में समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि मधु आचार्य ने डॉ.प्रमोद कुमार चमोली को शॉल, श्रीफल, प्रतीक चिह्न, नकद राशि का केक भेंट किया। रामसहाय हर्ष, शायर इरशाद अजीज, राहुल सक्सेना ने माल्यार्पण किया । डा. कुंदन सिंह परिहार, जयप्रकाश पाण्डेय, राकेश सोहम, अनूप शुक्ल, अल्का अग्रवाल सिगतिया, वीना सिंह, हनुमान मुक्त, मदन गोपाल लढ्ढा,अरविंद दुबे, नवीन जैन, संजय पुरोहित, प्रभाशंकर उपाध्याय, अभिजीत दुबे, हनुमान प्रसाद मिश्र, टीका राम साहू, स्नेहलता पाठक, दिलीप तेतरबे महेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर आदि देश के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से आन लाइन उपस्थित रहे। आभार राजशेखर चौबे ने स्वीकारा। इस दौरान किशन गहलोत, विष्णु गहलोत, बजरंग लाल राजपुरोहित व गौशाला के संचालक संत भावनाथ महाराज ने गौवंश की महत्ता पर प्रकाश डाला।

