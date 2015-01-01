पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मार्केट में भीड़ मुस्कुराया कोरोना:दिवाली की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़, पटाखे बेचने पर लगेगा जुर्माना

बीकानेर24 मिनट पहले
मार्केट में दुकानों पर भीड़ ना हो, इस पर भी नजर रखी जाए।

कोरोना महामारी को भूल शहरवासी बेख़ौफ़ होकर बाजार में पहुंचने लगे हैं। दिवाली के कारण बुधवार को बाजारों में काफी भीड़ रही। हालात देख जिला प्रशासन और स्वाथ्य विभाग परेशान हो गया।

कोविड-19 की एडवाइजरी की पालना करवाने में लगे एरिया मजिस्ट्रेट की ऐसे में जिम्मेदारी और बढ़ गई हैं। कोविड-19 के लिए नियुक्त एरिया मजिस्ट्रेट्स के साथ जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता ने बुधवार को अपने कार्यालय में बैठक की। कहा कि 16 नवम्बर तक शहर का नियमित भ्रमण कर, भीड़ वाले मार्केट पर नजर रखें।

इस दौरान किसी भी दुकान में पटाखे विक्रय नहीं होने चाहिए। कोई दुकानदार अगर पटाखे बेचता मिले, उसे समझाईश करे, समझाईश के बावजूद नहीं मानता है, नियमानुसार जुर्माना लगवाया जावे। उन्होंने कहा कि सिटी भ्रमण के दौरान संबंधित थानाधिकारी को साथ रखें तथा कोरोना एडवाईजरी की पालना को लेकर माईक के जरिये उद्घोषणा करवाई जाए। मार्केट में दुकानों पर भीड़ ना हो, इस पर भी नजर रखी जाए। जिला कलक्टर ने कहा कि त्यौहारी सीजन में मार्केट में भीड़ बढ़ रही है।

ऐसे में सभी को सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। मास्क की अनिवार्यता के लिए कानून भी लाया गया है, यह आमजन को बताया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि मास्क ही वर्तमान में कोरोना की वैक्सीन है। उन्होंने आमजन से अपील की कि हर व्यक्ति आवश्यक रूप से मास्क लगाए, क्योंकि किसी भी व्यक्ति को दूसरे व्यक्ति का जीवन खतरे में डालने का अधिकार नहीं है।

बैठक में अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर (शहर) सुनीता चौधरी, डीआईजी स्टाम्प ऋषि बाला श्रीमाली, अतिरक्त निदेशक प्रारंभिक शिक्षा अशोक सांगवा, सहायक निदेशक लोक सेवाएं सवीना बिशनोई, कुल सचिव स्वामी केशवानन्द कृषि विश्वविद्यालय कपूर शेखर मान,सहायक कलक्टर मुख्यालय बिन्दू खत्री उपस्थित थे।

