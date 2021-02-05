पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वृद्धा की हत्या:नोखा में महिला की हत्या से नहीं उठा पर्दा, पुलिस कर रही है पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट का इंतजार

बीकानेर36 मिनट पहले
नोखा की इस ढाणी में हुई थी महिला की हत्या। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
नोखा की इस ढाणी में हुई थी महिला की हत्या। (फाइल फोटो)

नोखा में वृद्ध महिला की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस तीन बाद भी कोई खुलासा नहीं कर पाई है। हत्या धारदार हथियार से हुई है लेकिन किस तरह के हथियार का उपयोग हुआ और किसने हमला किया? इन सवालों के जवाब अब भी पुलिस के पास नहीं है। कुछ संदिग्ध लोगों पर पुलिस ने अपनी नजर टिका रखी है लेकिन सबूत के इंतजार में पुलिस फिलहाल किसी को दबोचने की कोशिश नहीं कर रही।

नोखा के चरकड़ा गांव में 77 साल की महिला चंद्र कंवर की हत्या दो दिन पहले हो गई। तब महिला के सिर पर गंभीर चोट के निशान पाये गए थे। महिला का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया और मौके पर एफएसएल टीम और डॉग स्क्वायड से भी मौके पर पड़ताल की थी लेकिन अब तक कोई ठोस परिणाम सामने नहीं आया। नोखा थानाधिकारी अरविन्द सिंह का कहना है कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने पर ही स्थिति स्पष्ट हो सकेगी। पुलिस को दो-तीन लोगों पर संदेह है लेकिन फिलहाल रिपोट्स आने पर कार्रवाई आगे बढ़ सकेगी।

ढाणी में अकेले रहती थी वृद्धा

वृद्धा चंद्रकंवर चरकड़ा गांव से भी दो किलोमीटर आगे अकेले रहती थी। हत्या के दिन उसका बेटा ही हर रोज की तरह संभालने गया था। तब वो मृत अवस्था में मिली। इस पर पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। पुलिस का मानना है कि बाहरी लोगों ने घर में घुसकर महिला के साथ मारपीट की है। इस दौरान किसी धारदार हथियार से उसे मारा गया। पुलिस अभी हथियार के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं दे रही है।

