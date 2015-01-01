पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद्य सुरक्षा याेजना:डीलर एकत्र करेंगे राशन कार्ड, ई-मित्रा पर ले जाकर करवाएंगे सीडिंग और सत्यापन

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
बीकानेर जिले में 14 लाख 79 हजार 503 व्यक्ति खाद्य सुरक्षा में चयनित है
  • पहले बीएलओ काे दी थी राज्य सरकार ने राशन कार्ड का सत्यपान करवाने की ट्रेनिंग

भारत सरकार की वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड याेजनांर्गत खाद्य सुरक्षा याेजना में सभी उचित मूल्य की दुकानाें काे ऑनलाइन किया जाना है। समस्त लाभार्थियाें के आधार नंबर राशन कार्ड के साथ लिंक कर सत्यापन का कार्य पूर्व में बीएलओ से करवाया जाना था। बीएलओ काे इस काम की ट्रेनिंग भी दे दी गई थी। तकनीकी समस्या के चलते सीडिंग का कार्य नहीं हाे पाया।

अब सरकार ने यह जिम्मा राशन डीलर्स काे दे दिया है। वह घर-घर जाकर राशन कार्ड एकत्र करके ई-मित्रा पर जाकर आधार सीडिंग करवाकर सत्यपान का कार्य करेंगे। इस काम के बदले बीएलओ काे दस रुपए प्रति राशन कार्ड के हिसाब से मानदेय दिया जाना तय हुआ था। ये तय हुआ था कि बीएलओ के पास स्मार्टफाेन एंड्रायड एवं इंटरनेट पैक का हाेना अनिवार्य है ताकि वह काम कर सकें।

डीएसओ भागूराम महला ने कहा कि राज्य में करीब 27 हजार उचित मूल्य की दुकानें हैं, जिनमें प्रत्येक दुकान पर करीब 400 राशन कार्ड है। बीकानेर जिले में 14 लाख 79 हजार 503 व्यक्ति खाद्य सुरक्षा में चयनित है। इसमें 3 लाख 96 हजार सदस्याें का आधार कार्ड उनके राशन कार्ड से जुड़ना बाकी है। गाैरतलब है कि बीकानेर जिले में 966 और शहर में 281 राशनडीलर है।

20 राज्याें में लागू हाे चुकी है याेजना
केंद्र सरकार ने एक जून से 20 राज्य और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशाें में राशन कार्ड पाेर्टेबिलिटी सेवा नवन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड याेजना लागू की थी। देश में अब तक 23.5 कराेड़ राशन कार्ड में से 90 फीसदी आधार से लिंक हाे चुके है। याेजना का उद्देश्य था कि काेराेना वायरस के कारण लाॅकडाउन में पलायन करने वाले मजदूराें व आर्थिक रूप से कमजाेर लाेगाें काे रियायती दाम पर अनाज मिल सके। याेजना उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, आंध्रप्रदेश, तेलंगाना, गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र हरियाणा, राजस्थान, कर्नाटक, केरल, मध्यप्रदेश, गाेवा, हिमाचल प्रदेश सहित कई राज्याें में लागू हाे गई है।

