भ्रम की स्थिति:दीपोत्सव 4 या 5 दिन का, यम के दीपक 12 से जलाएं, दीपावली 14 को

बीकानेर6 घंटे पहले
पूजन के बाद गमले में करें विसर्जित, खाद के काम आएंगे, पूरे साल मिलेगा भगवान गणेश व माता लक्ष्मी का आशीर्वाद।
  • उदयमान तिथि वाले 13 को मनाएंगे धनतेरस, प्रदोष व्यापनी मत वाले एक दिन पहले
  • दीपावली पूजन में इस बार गोबर से बने स्वर्ण गणेश-रजत लक्ष्मी

इस बार पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव को लेकर लोगों में उलझन है। तिथियों की हेर-फेर ऐसी हो रही है कि हर किसी के मन में यह सवाल उठने लगा है कि दीपोत्सव इस बार पांच दिन का ही है या चार दिन का। धनतेरस कब है और यम दीपक कब से जलाना है, इसी उलझन को दूर किया है ज्योतिर्विद पंडित हरिनारायण व्यास मन्नासा ने। उन्होंने बताया कि बीकानेर सहित देशभर के पंचांगों का अध्ययन करने के बाद यह साफ हो गया है कि इस बार धनतेरस को लेकर दो मत हैं।

एक मत वाले वे हैं जो उदयमान तिथि को ही मूल तिथि मानकर पर्व मनाते हैं। इस मत के समर्थक 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाएंगे। तेरस 12 नवंबर को रात 9.30 बजे ही लग जाएगी, इस कारण प्रदोष व्यापनी हो गई है। प्रदोष व्यापनी होने के कारण इस मत के लोग 12 को ही धनतेरस मनाएंगे। मन्नासा कहते हैं कि जो लोग उदयमान तिथि को मानते हैं, उनके लिए धनतेरस को लेकर कोई उलझन नहीं रह जाती। जो प्रदोष काल को आधार मानते हैं उन्हें उसी अनुरूप निर्णय लेना चाहिए।

मन्नासा बताते हैं कि काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय, वाराणसी से प्रकाशित विश्व पंचांगम, बीकानेर से प्रकाशित श्री वसुदेव कृष्ण धर्मसागर पंचागम और झुंझुनूं से प्रकाशित श्रीबल्लभ मनीराम पंचांग ही ऐसे हैं, जो 12 को धनतेरस मानते हुए, इसी दिन से दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत मान रहे हैं। वहीं अन्य सभी पंचांगों में 13 को धनतेरस बताई गई है।

धन्वंतरी पूजन के साथ होता है शिव प्रदोष व्रत
कार्तिक मास की त्रयोदशी से हर साल पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव शुरू होता है, जो भाई दूज तक चलता है। धनतेरस पर धन्वंतरी भगवान की पूजा का प्रावधान है। इसी दिन कुछ लोग शिव प्रदोष व्रत भी करते हैं। धनतेरस के अगले दिन चतुर्दशी आती है, जिसके भी अलग-अलग नाम हैं। जैसे नरक चतुर्दशी, रूप चौदस, छोटी दीवाली।

यमराज के लिए करते हैं दीपदान
त्रयोदशी को दीपदान यमराज के निमित्त किया जाता है। पुराणों में मान्यता है कि कार्तिक मास की त्रयोदशी की शाम से पांच दिन तक दीपदान करने से व्यक्ति की अपमृत्यु नहीं होती। त्रयोदशी की शाम दक्षिण दिशा की ओर मुंह करके दीपदान का विधान है, इससे यमराज प्रसन्न होते हैं।

दीपावली पूजन में इस बार गोबर से बने स्वर्ण गणेश-रजत लक्ष्मी

दीपावली पूजन में इस बार गाेबर से बने स्वर्ण गणेश व चांदी की लक्ष्मी जी की मूर्तियां बाजार में आई हैं। गाैशालाओं ने इस बार गाेबर से दीपक बनाने के साथ ही कई नवाचार किए हैं। दीपावली पूजन में साेने, चांदी, पीतल आदि धातुओं से बने गणेश-लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। इस दीपावली पर गाेबर से बने गणेश व लक्ष्मी की मूर्तियां बीकानेर के बाजार में आई हैं। दीपावली पर पूजन के अगले दिन इनका गमले में विसर्जन कर सकते हैं। यह गमलेे में खाद का काम करेगा।

गमले में उगने वाले पाैधे के रूप में पूरे साल भगवान गणेश व माता लक्ष्मी का आशीर्वाद बना रहेगा। इस बार राजलदेसर की गाैशाला ने यह नवाचार किया है। गाेबर से गणेश व लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमाएं बनाकर उन्हें साेने व चांदी के रंग से रंगा गया है। बीकानेर में यह उत्पाद तुलसी गाै सेवा संघ के तुलसी सर्किल स्थित कार्यालय पर उपलब्ध है। सेवा संघ के सूरजमाल सिंह नीमराना ने बताया कि देशी गाैवंश के गाेबर से बने दीपक व गणेश-लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमाएं लाेगाें काे खूब पसंद आ रही हैं।

गाेबर के दीपक की भी अच्छी मांग है। इस बार माल उतना अधिक नहीं बना है, लेकिन मांग काे देखते हुए अगले साल यह कार्य अन्य गाैशालाओं में भी शुरू किया जाएगा। ईकाे फ्रेंडली प्रतिमाओं के उपयाेग से हम प्रकृति काे वापस कुछ दे सकते हैं। गाेबर का सही उपयाेग हाेगा, घराें में खाद पहुंचेगी। वातावरण स्वच्छ बनेगा।

