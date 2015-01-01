पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोडवेज:दिल्ली की बसों का संचालन हिसार तक ही, बीकानेर रोडवेज को रोज 20 हजार का घाटा

बीकानेर20 मिनट पहले
किसान आंदाेलन की वजह से राेडवेज की दिल्ली रूट पर संचालित दाे बसें मंगलवार काे दसवें भी प्रभावित हुई। बसाें का संचालन हिसार तक ही किया जा सका। ऐसे में अब तक बीकानेर डिपाे काे प्रतिदिन 20 हजार रुपए के हिसाब से दाे लाख रुपए का राजस्व घाटा हाे चुका है। डिपाे के ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज मुदित कटाेड़ा ने बताया कि बीकानेर से दिल्ली के लिए सुबह 7.45 बजे बस चल रही है, जाे वाया सरदारशहर हाेकर जाती है।

दूसरी बस सुबह 8.45 बजे रवाना हाेती है, जाे भादरा हाेकर चलती है। इन बसाें का संचालन फिलहाल हिसार तक किया जा रहा है। उधर, बीकानेर बस ऑपरेटर्स एसाेसिएश के अध्यक्ष समुंद्रसिंह राठाैड़ ने बताया कि बीकानेर-दिल्ली के बीच वर्तमान में करीब दस बसाें का संचालन हाे रहा है। इन बसाें की सर्विस पूर्ववत जारी है।

