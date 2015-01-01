पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी समारोह:5 माह चौमासे बाद कल उठेंगे देव शादियों के साथ ही शुरू होंगे शुभ कार्य

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • देवउठनी एकादशी पर सबसे बड़ा सावा, शादियां अनलॉक

आषाढ़ मास की देवशयनी एकादशी को सोये देव 25 नवंबर को कार्तिक मास की शुक्ल पक्ष की देवउठनी एकादशी पर उठेंगे। इसके साथ ही चौमासे में वर्जित हुए मांगलिक कार्य भी शुरू हो जाएंगे। इस बार अधिकमास होने से चौमासा 5 महीने का हुआ। इस बार विवाह सहित अन्य शुभ कार्य के लिए लोगों को लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ा। मार्च में लॉकडाउन लगने के बाद यही सबसे बड़ा दिन है, जब सर्वाधिक शादियां होंगी।

ज्योतिर्विद पंडित हरिनारायण व्यास मन्नासा बताते हैं कि आषाढ़ मास में भगवान विष्णु के क्षीर सागर में जाकर सोने के साथ ही सभी प्रकार के शुभ कार्य बंद हो जाते हैं। विवाह, उपनयन, गृह प्रवेश आदि करना वर्जित हो जाता है। चार माह तक भगवान विष्णु क्षीर सागर में शेष शय्या पर ही सोते रहते हैं। वे अब 25 नवंबर को निद्रा तोड़ेंगे और सभी वर्जित शुभ कार्य फिर शुरू होंगे। इस व्रत से सहस्र अश्वमेध यज्ञ और सैकड़ों राजसूय यज्ञ जितना मिलता है फल: मन्नासा बताते हैं कि इस दिन व्रत करना सबसे उत्तम रहता है।

देवउठनी एकादशी या प्रबोधिनी एकादशी का महात्म्य पुराणों में बहुत अधिक बताया गया है। इस दिन व्रत करने से सहस्र अश्वमेध यज्ञ और सैकड़ों राजसूय यज्ञ करने जितना फल मिलता है। इस व्रत को करने वाले को वीर, पराक्रम और यशस्वी पुत्र की प्राप्ति होती है। भगवान विष्णु को प्रसन्न करने वाले की समस्त दिशाओं में ख्याति होती है और अंत में विष्णुधाम को प्राप्त करता है।
एकसाथ कई दुर्लभ योग भी इस बार बना रहे हैं खास
चौमासे में अश्विन मास के अधिक होने के बाद आई इस एकादशी पर एकसाथ कई दुर्लभ व विशेष संयोग बन रहे हैं। मन्नासा बताते हैं कि इस दिन की शुरुआत सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग से हो रही है। इस दिन रवि योग व सिद्धि योग भी है। निर्जल व्रत रखें, गरीबों को दान दें: मन्नासा बताते हैं कि इस दिन सुबह जल्दी उठकर स्नान करना चाहिए।

सभी देवताओं का आह्वान करते हुए व्रत धारण करे। पूरे दिन निर्जल रहे और गरीबों को दान अवश्य दे। मन में शुभ विचारों के जागरण का संकल्प ले, किसी का अहित ना सोचे। इस दिन किसी भी पेड़ व पौधों की पत्तियां नहीं तोड़नी चाहिए। बाल व नाखून काटना भी इस दिन वर्जित है।

तुलसी तेला का व्रत शुरू
इस दिन कुंवारी कन्याएं व महिलाएं सभी तुलसी तेला का व्रत करती हैं। वे तीन दिन तक बगैर कुछ खाये-पीये रहेंगी। इस बार यह व्रत सोमवार से प्रारंभ हो चुका है। मंगलवार शाम को व्रती महिला व कन्या के नाम की घर में पंडित द्वारा अखंड ज्योत जलाई जाएगी। बुधवार को पूरे दिन बालिकाएं भजन करेंगी।

मंदिरों में दर्शन के बाद गुरुवार अलसुबह व्रत के पारणे के बाद जल ग्रहण करेंगी। तीन दिवसीय इस तुलसी तेला व्रत का महात्म्य ऐसा है कि इसके करने से हर महिला व कन्या को अभीष्ट फल की प्राप्ति होती है।

