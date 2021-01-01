पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:गणतंत्र दिवस की झांकियों में दिखाया विकास, पुलिसकर्मी का रोमांचक प्रदर्शन

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
बीकानेर के करणी सिंह स्टेडियम में मुख्य समारोह को संबोधित करते ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ. बुलाकीदास कल्ला - Dainik Bhaskar
बीकानेर के करणी सिंह स्टेडियम में मुख्य समारोह को संबोधित करते ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ. बुलाकीदास कल्ला

गणतंत्र दिवस पर बीकानेर के करणी सिंह स्टेडियम में हर साल की तुलना में भीड़ कम रही, लेकिन जोश और जुनून में कोई कमी नहीं थी। पुलिस ने जहां हैरतअंगेज कारनामे दिखाये, वहीं बच्चों ने कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ी जंग काे नृत्य के रूप में प्रस्तुत किया। इस दौरान जिले में हो रहे विकास कार्यों को झांकी के रूप में प्रदर्शित किया गया। इससे पहले प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ. बुलाकीदास कल्ला ने झंडारोहण किया।

बीकानेर के करणी सिंह स्टेडियम में एक झांकी में महिला शक्ति को दर्शाती महिलाएं
बीकानेर के करणी सिंह स्टेडियम में एक झांकी में महिला शक्ति को दर्शाती महिलाएं

कोरोना गाइडलाइन्स के चलते इस बार कार्यक्रमों की सूची छोटी थी और भीड़ भी बहुत कम रही। उल्लेखनीय सेवाओं के लिए सम्मानित करने का कार्यक्रम भी इस बार स्थगित रहा। ऐसे में मुख्य मंच के आसपास भी लोगों का खास जमावड़ा नहीं था। आमतौर पर सम्मानित होने वालों के साथ आने वालों की भारी भीड़ यहां रहती है।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान दीपक शर्मा के निर्देशन में योगा का प्रदर्शन किया गया। पुलिस की टुकड़ियों ने सलामी दी। इसके अलावा एक पुलिसकर्मी ने बाइक पर संतुलन का जोरदार प्रदर्शन किया। बिना हैंडल के हाथ लगाये सिपाही ने स्टेडियम के तीन चक्कर काटे। हर बार किसी न किसी तरह का प्रदर्शन भी किया। कार्यक्रम में कोरियोग्राफर उत्तम सिंह के निर्देशन में बच्चों ने डांस किया। जिसमें वर्ष 2020 में चले कोरोना को प्रदर्शित किया गया। कोरोना के पहले रोगी से वैक्सीन बनने तक का सफर इस डांस में नजर आया।

कार्यक्रम में सात झांकियां दिखाई गई। जिसमें मनरेगा, कोरोना काल में हुए प्रयास, कृषि क्षेत्र में हो रहे काम, नगर विकास न्यास की ओर से हो रहे विकास कार्यों काे प्रदर्शित किया गया। इसमें न्यास की झांकी को पहला अवार्ड दिया गया।

