दीपोत्सव:दो दिन मनाएंगे धनतेरस, घरों में आज से जलेंगे यम के दीपक

बीकानेर25 मिनट पहले
भास्कर अपील : दीपोत्सव के उत्साह में रखें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल, मास्क पहनें और सुरक्षित रहकर लें पर्व का आनंद

दीपोत्सव नजदीक आ गया है। बाजारों में रौनक है। हर घर में उत्साह का माहौल है। लॉकडाउन के बाद यह पहला पर्व है जो चेहरों पर खुशियां लेकर आया है। व्यापारी भी उत्साहित है कि बाजार में ग्राहकी आ रही है। आम आदमी त्योहार पर की जाने वाली विशेष खरीदारी के लिए बाजार पहुंच चुका है। खरीदारी के साथ ही रिश्तेदारों व दोस्तों के साथ इस पर्व को मनाने का आनंद ही कुछ और है। इस बार यह दीपावली हर साल की तरह नहीं है। कुछ लोग दीपोत्सव पांच दिन का मनाएंगे, कुछ चार दिन का।

कोई धनतेरस 12 नवंबर को मनाएंगा तो कोई 13 से। रूप चौदस व अमावस्या एक ही दिन आने से दोनों पर्व भी एक दिन आ गए हैं। दीपोत्सव का आगाज तो गुरुवार से ही हो जाएगा। लोग दो दिन तक बाजारों में धनतेरस की खरीदारी करेंगे। इस बीच भास्कर की अपील है कि बाजार में जाए तो मास्क पहनकर जाए। परिजनों व दोस्तों के साथ पर्व मनाना है तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करे। खुद भी सुरक्षित रहें और अन्य लोगों को भी सुरक्षा दें। ऐसा करने पर ही हम इस पर्व का आनंद ले सकेंगे।
प्रदोषव्यापिनी वाले आज और उदयमान तिथि मत वाले कल मनाएंगे धनतेरस
कार्तिक मास की त्रयोदशी गुरुवार रात 9.30 बजे आ जाएगी। इस कारण प्रदोषव्यापिनी होने के कारण लोग गुरुवार से ही पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव का आगाज कर लेंगे। शुक्रवार को उदयमान तिथि में भी त्रयोदशी रहेगी, इस कारण इस मत के लोग चार दिन का दीपोत्सव मनाते हुए, उसी दिन धनतेरस मनाएंगे।
पूरे महीने करें दीपदान, पंच पर्व का विशेष महात्म्य
कार्तिक मास में दीपदान का विशेष महत्व है। ज्योतिर्विद पंडित हरिनारायण व्यास मन्नासा बताते हैं कि वैसे तो इस पूरे मास में दीपदान का विधान है लेकिन पंच पर्व में किए गए दीपदान का विशेष महात्म्य है। पंच पर्व यानी धनतेरस, रूप चतुर्दशी, दिवापली, गोवर्धन पूजा और यम द्वितीया को किए गए पांच दिवस दीपदान इसी पर्व की श्रेणी में आते हैं।

शास्त्रों में मान्यता है कि इन पांच दिनों में दीपदान करने से यज्ञ एवं तीर्थ करने का फल प्राप्त हो जाता है। चतुर्दशी एवं उसके आगे के तीन दिन दीपावली के माने जाते हैं जिन्हें कौमुदी उत्सव भी कहा जाता है। दीपदान अपमृत्यु का भय दूर करती है। अमावस्या पर प्रदोष काल के दौरान दीपदान करने से पितरों का मार्ग प्रशस्त होता है। ऐसे लोगों को धन, वैभव और सुख-समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद मिलता है।

