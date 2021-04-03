पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में कूटनीति, देशनोक में कड़ी टक्कर और नोखा में कंट्रोवर्सी

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस का भाजपा की बागी प्रीति को समर्थन
  • मूंधड़ा व सुराणा में सीधा मुकाबला
  • एनसीपी पर दबाव बनाने के लिए भाजपा का धरना

जिले की तीन नगर पालिकाओं में चेयरमैन का चुनाव अंतिम चरण में आ गया है। 7 को चुनाव होंगे और गुरुवार को नाम वापसी के दिन राजनीति के अलग-अलग तेवर नजर आए। श्रीडूंगरगढ़ पालिका में जहां कांग्रेस ने कूटनीतिक दांव चलते हुए बहुमत वाली भाजपा को परेशानी में डाल दिया है, वहीं देशनोक में भाजपा व कांग्रेस आमने-सामने के मुकाबले में नजर आ रहे हैं।

नोखा में वैसे तो एनसीपी के नाम से चुनाव में उतरे विकास मंच के पास 28 सीटों के साथ बहुमत हासिल है, लेकिन यहां भाजपा ने उस पर दबाव बनाने के इरादे से रिटर्निंग अधिकारी पर आपत्ति जताते हुए विवाद खड़ा करने की कोशिश की। श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में कांग्रेस ने अपना उम्मीदवार बैठाते हुए भाजपा की बागी प्रीति शर्मा को समर्थन दे दिया। अब प्रीति का मुकाबला भाजपा के अधिकृत उम्मीदवार वार्ड 27 के पार्षद मानमल शर्मा से होगा।

इनसाइड स्टाेरी - समीकरणाें के साथ बदल रहे बाड़ाबंदी

देशनोक के पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी की जगह तीसरी बार बदली गई है। यहां के भाजपाई पार्षद अब तक बीकानेर के हनुमानहत्थे में थे, लेकिन अब उन्हें सालासर ले जाया गया है। वहीं, गजनेर के एक होटल में रुके हुए यहां के कांग्रेसी पार्षदों को भी जैसलमेर के एक जाने-माने होटल में भेज दिया गया है।

श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के भाजपा पार्षदाें काे सबसे पहले नोखा के एक होटल में रखा था। फिर उन्हें सालासर के एक होटल में भेज दिया गया। तीन दिन यहां ठहरने के बाद अब उन्हें जयपुर-आगरा हाईवे पर बने एक होटल में भेजने की तैयारी है। कांग्रेसी पार्षद अभी भी पोकरण में आशापुरा माता मंदिर के पास एक भवन में हैं। नोखा के एनसीपी पार्षद अब जोधपुर के एक फार्म हाउस में पहुंच गए। यहां के भाजपा पार्षद अब भी नोखा के आसपास ही हैं।

निरस्त नामांकन को लेकर भाजपा का धरना-प्रदर्शन

नोखा में गुरुवार को भाजपा विधायक बिहारी लाल बिश्नोई समेत तमाम नेता रिटर्निग अधिकारी सीता शर्मा के कार्यालय के आगे धरने पर बैठ गए। विधायक बिश्नोई का कहना है कि चुनाव अधिकारी ने पहले सुनील झंवर का नामांकन खारिज कर दिया। शाम को सुनील का पर्चा बहाल कर नारायण राम और महेन्द्र भूरा का पर्चा खारिज कर दिया।

रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नेताओं के दबाव में काम कर रहे हैं। चुनाव अधिकारी सीता शर्मा का कहना है कि उनके यहां से एक ही सूची जारी हुई है, जिसके मुताबिक भाजपा के श्रीनिवास झंवर, एनसीपी के नारायण झंवर और निर्दलीय सुनील झंवर उम्मीदवार हैं। जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश, नगर निगम आयुक्त एएच गौरी नोखा पहुंचे।

