  Dispensation To Marry A Woman Who Has Received A Visa From Pakistan, To Provide Shelter And To Take Advantage Of Government Schemes

आराेप:पाकिस्तान से वीजा लेकर आई महिला से शादी कर आश्रय देने और सरकारी याेजनाओं का लाभ उठाने का आराेप

बीकानेर3 घंटे पहले
  • खाजूवाला थाने में पासपाेर्ट अधिनियम में मुकदमा दर्ज

पाकिस्तान से वीजा लेकर जाेधपुर आई महिला से शादी रचा उसे आश्रय देने और आपसी साठगाठ से सरकारी याेजनाओं का लाभ उठाने का आराेप लगाते हुए खाजूवाला पुलिस थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया गया है।

पूगल में भांडेवाली स्थित चक 6डब्ल्यूएम निवासी देरावरसिंह की ओर से इस्तगासे के जरिये खाजूवाला पुलिस थाने में दर्ज करवाए गए मुकदमे में बताया गया है कि पाकिस्तानी महिला देवीकंवर वीजा लेकर जाेधपुर आई थी।

वीजा की शर्ताें का उल्लंघन कर वह बीकानेर के पूगल पहुंची और वहां भांडेवाली में विद्याकंवर नाम से रहने लगी। उसकी वास्तविकता का पता हाेने के बावजूद चक 6डब्ल्यूएम निवासी विक्रमसिंह ने उससे शादी कर आश्रय दिया। विक्रम और उसके भाई व गंगाजली ग्राम पंचायत के तत्कालीन ग्रामसेवक सहायक जेतमालसिंह ने आपसी साठगाठ की और सरकारी याेजनाओं का लाभ उठाया।

इसमें तीर्थसिंह व आशूसिंह भी शामिल रहे। देवीकंवर के बारे में सच्चाई जानने के बावजूद उसे बाॅर्डर एरिया के संवेदनशील एरिया में रखा गया और इसके लिए कूटरचित दस्तावेज भी तैयार किए गए। अाराेपियाें ने आंतरिक सुरक्षा काे खतरा पहुंचाया। पुलिस ने पासपाेर्ट अधिनियम, फाेरनर एक्ट और अन्य धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

