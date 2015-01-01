पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:मतदाता सूची संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के लिए संभागीय आयुक्त ऑब्जर्वर नियुक्त

बीकानेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मतदाता सूची संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम 2021 का संभागीय आयुक्त बी एल मेहरा रोल आब्जर्वर के रूप में बीकानेर, चूरू, श्रीगंगानगर व हनुमानगढ़ जिले के विभिन्न विधानसभा क्षेत्रों का निरीक्षण करेंगे। निरीक्षण कार्यक्रम 25 से 30 नवंबर तक चलेगा। मेहरा 25 नवंबर को प्रातः 9.30 बजे बीकानेर पूर्व ,11.30 बजे श्री डूंगरगढ़ तथा दोपहर 2.30 बजे रतनगढ़ जाएंगे। इसी प्रकार 26 नवंबर को प्रातः 9.30 बजे बीकानेर पश्चिम, 11.30 बजे लूणकरणसर तथा 2.30 बजे श्रीगंगानगर के सूरतगढ़ का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

मेहरा 29 नवंबर को 9.30 बजे बीकानेर के खाजूवाला ,11.30 बजे श्रीगंगानगर के अनूपगढ़ और 2.30 बजे रायसिंहनगर में मतदाता सूची संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम का निरीक्षण करेंगे। इसके बाद संभागीय आयुक्त श्रीगंगानगर स्थित सर्किट हाउस में रात्रि विश्राम करेंगे। 30 नवंबर को वे श्रीगंगानगर के सादुलशहर और 11.30 बजे हनुमानगढ़ जिले के संगरिया तथा दोपहर 2.30 बजे पीलीबंगा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

मेहरा ने बताया कि इस दौरान बीएलओ के कार्य का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। साथ ही मतदान केंद्र का निरीक्षण करते हुए ईआरओ कार्यालय का भी अवलोकन किया जाएगा। संबंधित को सभी आवश्यक अभिलेख अपने मतदान केंद्र पर रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें