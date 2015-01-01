पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मीटिंग:डॉ. करणी सिंह स्टेडियम में तार फेंसिंग होगी, दीवार की मरम्मत होगी, खिलाड़ियों की प्रैक्टिस के दौरान पुलिस गश्त करेगी

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्टेडियम की सार-संभाल की मांग हो रही थी- सफाई की जिम्मेदारी नगर निगम की

जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता ने कहा कि डॉ. करणी सिंह स्टेडियम में सुरक्षा के पूरे बंदोबस्त किए जाएंगे। मुख्य द्वार के अतिरिक्त और किसी रास्ते से कोई व्यक्ति प्रवेश न कर सके इसके लिए चारदीवारी की मरम्मत और तार फेंसिंग की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। साथ ही सुबह और शाम जिस वक्त खिलाड़ी प्रैक्टिस करते हैं उस वक्त पुलिस की गश्त होगी ताकि कोई अवांछनीय व्यक्ति स्टेडियम में प्रवेश नहीं कर सके। उन्होंने कहा कि स्टेडियम में साफ-सफाई का कार्य प्रायोगिक तौर पर नगर निगम के माध्यम से करवाया जाएगा। मेहता मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में जिला स्तरीय प्रशासनिक समिति की बैठक में बोल रहे थे। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि अगले एक सप्ताह में स्टेडियम के मुख्य द्वार के अतिरिक्त कहीं और से प्रवेश न हो सके इसके लिए जहां भी दीवारें टूटी हैं, उनकी मरम्मत कराई जाएगी। जिन स्थानों पर फेंसिंग करके प्रवेश रोकना होगा, वहां फेंसिंग कराएं। मेहता ने इसके लिए एएसपी पवन मीना को मॉनिटरिंग की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। साथ ही उन्होंने सभी खेल कोच से कहा कि वे भी इस तरह का कल्चर डवलप करें कि यहां पर अधिकाधिक लोग खेल का प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने के लिए आएं।

कलेक्टर ने कहा कि डॉ. करणी सिंह स्टेडियम के विकास कार्यों के लिए सरकार द्वारा बजट का प्रावधान हो इसके लिए भी राज्य सरकार स्तर पर प्रयास किए जाएंगे, साथ ही जरूरत के मुताबिक सीएसआर के माध्यम से भी विकास कार्य करवाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने खेल अधिकारी और सभी खेल प्रशिक्षकों से कहा कि एक आधारभूत सुविधा विकसित हो जाने के बाद उसके रखरखाव का कार्य वे स्वयं अपने स्तर पर करें और यह सुनिश्चित करें कि किसी भी उपकरण का दुरुपयोग न हो ।

5 प्रशासनिक अधिकारी रोज भ्रमण करेंगे...व्यवस्था देखेंगे

बैठक में जिला कलेक्टर ने कहा कि स्टेडियम में सभी व्यवस्थाएं और सुरक्षा के बंदोबस्त पक्के रहे इसके लिए वरिष्ठ प्रशासनिक अधिकारी नियमित रूप से भ्रमण करेंगे। प्रतिदिन एक अधिकारी सुबह और शाम स्टेडियम की व्यवस्थाओं को देखेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि नगर विकास न्यास सचिव मेघराज सिंह मीना, एडीएम (सिटी) सुनीता चौधरी, एएसपी पवन मीना, प्रशिक्षु आएएस कनिष्क कटारिया और एसडीएम मीनू वर्मा नियमित भ्रमण कर स्टेडियम की व्यवस्थाओं के बारे में अवगत करवाएंगे।

इधर, इनकम सोर्स बढ़ाने पर काम करेगी 3 सदस्यीय कमेटी

बैठक में मेहता निर्देश दिए कि राजकीय स्टेडियम के रखरखाव और खेलों के उपकरण सहित अन्य सुविधाएं विकसित हो इसके लिए स्टेडियम की आय के स्रोत बढ़ाने के भी प्रयास किए जाएंगे। इसके तहत नगर विकास न्यास और जिला खेल अधिकारी के बीच एक एमओयू किया जाएगा। इसके तहत स्टेडियम के बाहर के भाग में दुकानों का निर्माण करने की संभावना तलाशी जाएगी ताकि स्टेडियम में एक स्थाई आय का साधन हो जाए। एमओयू के तहत वे सभी प्रावधान किए जाएंगे जिसमें दुकानों के निर्माण आदि का कार्य नगर विकास न्यास द्वारा करवाए जाए और स्वामित्व खेल अधिकारी के पास रहे तथा आने वाले किराए की एक बड़ी धनराशि न्यास को पुनर्भरण के रूप में दे दी जाए और शेष राशि से स्टेडियम में आधारभूत सुविधाएं विकसित की जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें