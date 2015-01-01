पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:जिस व पंस के प्रथम चरण का चुनाव, आज रवाना होंगे मतदान दल

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी नमित मेहता ने कहा कि पंचायत आम चुनाव 2020 (जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य) के स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण सफल संचालन के लिए व्यापक प्रशासनिक एवं पुलिस व्यवस्थाएं की गई है। 22 नवम्बर, 26 नवम्बर, 30 नवम्बर और 04 दिसम्बर को मतदान दलों की सुव्यवस्थित रवानगी एवं अन्य संबधित कार्मिकों और अधिकारियों चुनाव कार्य के लिए आवश्यक चुनाव सामग्री वितरण एवं अन्य व्यवस्था के लिए व्यापक प्रबंध किए हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि जिले की समस्त पंचायत समितियों मे जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के निर्वाचन के लिए मतदान दल चरणवार राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक महाविद्यालय से रवाना होंगे। 22 नवम्बर को पंचायत समिति नोखा, पांचू व श्रीडूंगरगढ़, 26 नवम्बर को पंचायत समिति बीकानेर, कोलायत व बज्जू खालसा, 30 नवम्बर को पंचायत समिति खाजूवाला व पूगल तथा 04 दिसम्बर को पंचायत समिति लूणकरणसर के लिए मतदान दल की रवानगी होगी।

