बीकानेर पंचायत चुनाव:दो बड़े नेताओं के बीच फंसे हैं चुनाव प्रभारी सुभाष महरिया, रामेश्वर डूडी और गोविन्द मेघवाल कर रहे है अलग अलग आयोजन

38 मिनट पहले
  • उम्मीदवारों के चयन में जुटी कांग्रेस को साधने होंगे अपने विधायक भी

बीकानेर। बीकानेर जिले की सभी पंचायत समितियों व जिला परिषद में कांग्रेस को सफलता दिलाने से पार्टी को अंदरुनी राजनीति से भी दो चार होना पड़ेगा। बुधवार को सीकर से बीकानेर आये कांग्रेस के पंचायत चुनाव प्रभारी सुभाष महरिया को भी इस हालात से दो-चार होना पड़ा। दरअसल, बीकानेर में दो बड़े कांग्रेसी नेता आमने सामने हैं। महरिया जब यहां पहुंचे तो उन्हें सबसे पहले इसी सवाल से दो चार होना पड़ा कि पार्टी की अंदरुनी लड़ाई से किस तरह निपटेंगे। स्वयं महरिया तो इस सवाल को टाल गए लेकिन हकीकत में विधानसभा के पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामेश्वर डूडी और खाजूवाला विधायक गोविन्द मेघवाल अपने अपने स्तर पर कार्यक्रम कर रहे हैं। डूडी और मेघवाल राजनीतिक रूप से एक दूसरे के प्रतिद्वंद्वी रहे हैं। दोनों ही कांग्रेस से जुड़े हुए हैं लेकिन दोनों के बीच सामंजस्य नहीं है। मंगलवार को रामेश्वर डूडी ने यहां जयपुर-जोधपुर बायपास पर एक होटल में करीब ढाई सौ सरपंचों को सम्मानित कर उन्हें अपने पाले में लेने की कोशिश की, वहीं गोविन्द मेघवाल अनुसूचित जाति के सरपंचों को अपने पाले में रखते हुए खाजूवाला में पिछले दो दिन से कार्यक्रम कर रहे हैं। मेघवाल की बुधवार को मेहरिया के साथ मीटिंग में नहीं होना भी चर्चा का विषय रहा। पत्रकारों के साथ बातचीत में महरिया यह कहकर इस मुद्दे से किनारा कर गए कि हो सकता है उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं को पहले समय दे रखा हो।

भाजपा का अनुभव काम आयेगा एक सवाल के जवाब में पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सुभाष महरिया ने कहा कि भाजपा में रहते हुए जो अनुभव मिला है, उसका बीकानेर पंचायत चुनाव में कांग्रेस को लाभ दिलाने में कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी एकमात्र लक्ष्य बीकानेर की सभी पंचायतों व जिला परिषद में कांग्रेस की सत्ता आते देखना है।

उम्मीदवारों का चयन जल्द महरिया ने बताया कि नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों का चयन जल्द ही कर लिया जायेगा। इसके लिए स्थानीय नेताओं से चर्चा का दौर शुरू हो गया है। मजबूत उम्मीदवारों का चयन किया जा रहा है। बीकानेर में पहले भी पंचायतों पर कांग्रेस काबिज रही है, आगे भी ऐसा ही होगा।

डूडी व भंवर सिंह साथ-साथ पंचायत चुनाव के मंगलवार व बुधवार को हुए दोनों कार्यक्रमों में राज्य के उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री भंवर सिंह भाटी और पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामेश्वर डूडी साथ साथ नजर आए। वैसे भी दोनों का आपसी सामंजस्य रहा है, पंचायत चुनाव में दोनों प्रभावी तरीके से साथ रहे तो बीकानेर, नोखा, श्रीकोलायत, बज्जू, पांचू पंचायत समितियों में असर नजर आ सकता है।

