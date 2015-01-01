पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विरोध प्रदर्शन:कर्मचारियों ने किया कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन, सद्बुद्धि यज्ञ किया, स्थगित वेतन देने की मांग

बीकानेर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महासंघ का 15 सूत्री मांग पत्र सरकार के सम्मुख निराकरण के लिए लम्बित है

कर्मचारियों ने विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर बुधवार को कलेक्ट्रेट पर सद्बुद्धि यज्ञ किया। अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ के प्रदेशव्यापी आहवान कार्मिक कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे। माह मार्च का 16 दिन का स्थगित वेतन जारी करने, समर्पित अवकाश पर लगी रोक हटाने, मंहगाई भत्ते का भुगतान करने, संविदा कर्मचारियों के नियमितीकरण, दीपावली पर एकमुश्त बोनस का भुगतान, कर्मचारियों के वेतन से वसूली स्थगित करने सहित विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर सरकार तक अपनी बात पहुंचाने का प्रयास किया।

महासंघ के जिलाध्यक्ष पृथ्वीराज लेघा ने बताया कि वर्तमान सरकार ने डेढ वर्ष पूर्ण होने के उपरान्त भी अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ से कर्मचारियों के लम्बित विषयों पर संवाद कायम नहीं किया है। जिससे राज्य के कर्मचारियों में शेष व्याप्त है। राज्य सरकार कर्मचारियों से पूर्व में हुए समझौतों को लेकर कतई गंभीर नहीं है।

महासंघ का 15 सूत्री मांग पत्र सरकार के सम्मुख निराकरण के लिए लम्बित है। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा द्विपक्षीय वार्ता के अभाव में इकतरफा कार्यवाही करने से समस्याएं उत्पन्न हुई है। जिनका निराकरण आवश्यक है।

सद्बुद्धि यज्ञ के बाद महासंघ से जुड़े घटक संगठनों के कर्मचारियों नेताओं ने राज्य सरकार की कर्मचारी विरोधी नीतियों को लेकर जिला कलेक्ट्रेट पर विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए जिला कलेक्टर के माध्यम से मुख्यमंत्री को माँंग पत्र भिजवाया गया। प्रदर्शन में जयकिशन पारीक, मोहम्मद इलियास जोईया, मकबूल अहमद, रामनिवास रोकणा, रसपाल सिंह मोटा, संजय पुरोहित, हेमेन्द्र बाना, मोहनलाल नैण,रेवन्त सिंह भाटी आदि कर्मचारी नेता शामिल हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें